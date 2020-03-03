Home Business Kyrie Irving Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the … [+] Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 133-118. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery, the Nets announced.

The team said the procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The news of the surgery was first reported Feb. 20.

Irving, 27, missed 26 straight games earlier this season due to shoulder impingement and returned Jan. 12. He missed the team’s last five games with a knee injury.

“We just gotta play with who we have,” guard Spencer Dinwiddie told reporters Feb. 20. “It’s not easy, it’s not what’s ideal, but it’s the cards we were dealt. We gotta continue to put our best foot forward and do what we need to do to make the playoffs.”

For the season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 20 games.

He signed a four-year, $141-million deal in free agency over the summer and joined the team with Kevin Durant, who signed a four-year $161-million deal and has yet to play for Brooklyn.

Durant has been rehabbing and is in the player pool for Team USA’s bid to the Olympics. He is expected to suit up next season for the Nets.

