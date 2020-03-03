Kyrie Irving Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

was first reported Feb. 20.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the … [+] Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on January 31, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 133-118. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery, the Nets announced.

The team said the procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

