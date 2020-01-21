LA Galaxy President Chris Klein Shares The Inside Story Of The Chicharito Signing

After years of rumors tying him to MLS, Mexican superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is headed to … [+] the LA Galaxy.

When news first leaked that Mexican soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez might finally be making his way to Major League Soccer, the soccer world was set aflame. Rumors had long linked Chicharito to the league, and the Mexican star would immediately join the ranks of the best players to ever don an MLS uniform, alongside the likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, David Villa, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He made the move official when he signed his contract on Friday, with the news finally being formally announced earlier today. LA Galaxy president Chris Klein gave Forbes the play-by-play of how the deal came together.

“With Zlatan leaving, we not only had an open designated player spot, but we had a positional need at forward,” says Klein. “As we were going through the list of players and what would fit us on the field, and certainly what type of player that we would need for the Galaxy, [Chicharito’s] name was at the top of the list.”

Klein says MLS teams have continually been in touch with the player’s camp to feel out his interest in a stateside move. “The last time we talked to him before this round was before the 2019 season,” says Klein, but at that point there were conflicts over contract terms and, more importantly, Chicharito’s desire to stay in Europe.

The 31-year-old striker first moved across the Atlantic when he became Manchester United’s first-ever Mexican player in 2010. He left England in 2014 on a loan to Real Madrid, and he’s since made stops with the Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League’s West Ham United and, most recently, La Liga club Sevilla FC. But Chicharito’s struggled to find consistent playing time with the European clubs, and his role with Sevilla has been limited, perhaps further encouraging him to seriously consider a starring role in MLS.

The Galaxy had an inside line: general manager Dennis te Kloese, who spent seven years with the Mexican Football Federation, most recently as director of the Mexican national teams, before joining the Galaxy at the end of 2018.

“When we reached out initially, Dennis reached out, it was something that [Chicharito] was open to,” recalls Klein. “And open to in a different way than in the past. It was open and ‘I think I may be ready to do this.’” From that first salvo to a signed contract, the deal to bring Mexico’s biggest star to MLS came together in a flash.

“Negotiations started in December, in terms of seeing if there was an interest,” says Klein. “When we came back from break in early January, they picked up in earnest. And when we saw there was an opportunity for a winter move, things really kicked up.” Klein notes the winter transfer was important since the team wanted a player who could contribute from the get-go, not a summer-transfer addition who would show up more than halfway through the MLS season.

Once serious negotiations were underway, it was a matter of determining the likelihood that Sevilla would agree to a transfer fee and that the Galaxy could find common ground with Chicharito in terms of contract details. “Once those two factors were a possible yes,” says Klein, “Dennis, [technical director] Jovan [Kirovski] and [head coach] Guillermo [Barros Schelotto] got on a plane and went to Sevilla to speak to both the club and the player.”

Although Chicharito’s MLS move was headline news all last week, it wasn’t a done deal until he signed his contract on Friday morning. The Galaxy kick off their 2020 campaign with a road game against the Houston Dynamo on February 29.

The LA Galaxy agreed to pay Sevilla a sizable transfer fee. A source with knowledge of the deal says the total payout is slightly higher than the $9.4 million that Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl reported last week; the team’s previous record was the $7 million it paid for Giovani dos Santos in 2015. Another source confirmed Wahl’s report that Chicharito will be Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player. (His reported $6 million-per-year base salary would tie for highest in the league with Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley, and it’s believed that Chicharito’s deal is laden with incentives.)

Although Chicharito gives the Galaxy yet another international megastar—the team has been home to some of the game’s biggest names, from Beckham to Ibrahimovc—Klein claims the off-field benefits were far down the list of priorities. “We didn’t feel we had to have that. When Zlatan left, there wasn’t this mad chase to find the next player that could replace him off of the field,” says Klein. “The need was to be good as a team. … First and foremost, it was a decision to bring a player in to fill a positional need that was really important to us.”

Still, Chicharito is nothing shy of a legend in his home nation. He’s Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer in international play, and he’s represented the team in the last three World Cups. He’s all but a lock to lead MLS players in jersey sales this season, and his presence will allow the Galaxy to further tap into Los Angeles’ sizable—and soccer-crazy—Mexican-American population. (That’s also been a clear priority at the league level: The 2020 MLS All-Star Game will be played at LAFC’s home stadium against the very best of Mexico’s Liga MX).

With the Galaxy, Chicharito will join forces with fellow Mexican national team player Jonathan dos Santos. And even more notably, he’ll be pitted against Mexican star Carlos Vela, who last year won league MVP honors playing for crosstown rival LAFC. Klein thinks that “El Tráfico,” the new-but-fierce rivalry between the two LA clubs, will now reach new heights.

“If you have the most popular player in Mexican soccer history, and then on the other side you have one of the best players in our league, who certainly had one of the better seasons in the history of the league—and by the way, they’re national team teammates,” says Klein, “I think things like that only add to the story lines and become something … that makes this such a special event not only for our league, but for the sport and the city.”

