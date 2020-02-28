LA Rams Decide Less Is More At The NFL Scouting Combine

Rams coach Sean McVay speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine after leaving his … [+] coordinators behind in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Los Angeles Rams will have express check out when exiting their Indianapolis hotel at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Even if they didn’t sign up for it.

The Rams are doing their due diligence at the annual audition of college players, but just with a party that is on the thin side.

There’s a couple of reasons for that: the hiring of three coordinators, the team’s lack of draft picks and the chance to save some dough.

Rams coach Sean McVay decided he could get more bang for his buck by having Kevin O’Connell (offensive), Brandon Staley (defense) John Bonamego (special teams) stay in L.A. and work on implementing their fresh schemes.

It’s not the first time McVay has shown his knack of going against conventional wisdom; the Denver Broncos have a similar approach. In the past two exhibitions seasons, McVay has used his starters sparingly, if at all.

So the Rams’ contingent consists mostly of scouts, general manager Les Sneed and McVay as they work to rebound from missing the playoffs for the first time in McVay’s three-year stint.

McVay was only expected to stay in Indiana for a day before jetting back to L.A.

“It’s a different setup,’’ McVay told reporters. “The circumstances are a lot different then any I have been a part of.’’

What the Rams won’t be part of is the first round of April’s NFL Draft. They surrendered their No. 1 pick as part of a package to acquire safety Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The Rams will eventually get on the clock, but not until the 52nd pick.

With fewer Rams accumulating hotel points, the organization won’t be pressed to cover their out-of-town tab. If only the Rams could use those saved travel expenditures to sign their list of significant players potentially headed for free agency.

McVay did say during his Indy pit stop that left tackle Andrew Whitworth and edge rusher Dante Fowler are the most critical players to retain.

Whitworth would likely command a one-year deal north of $4 million and if the team uses the franchise tag on Fowler, the price is an estimated $16 million.

Spotrac.com estimates the Rams will have an estimated $19.5 million in salary cap space for next season. That’s not much, especially when considering the team is eager to do a new deal for Ramsey.

The bottom line is the team will lose some impact personnel because they are hamstrung with five players gobbling up nearly $109 million of the salary cap.

The Rams weren’t frugal in paying quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Ramsey.

Too bad the pinching of pennies in Indy won’t pay dividends in bringing back their collection of free agents.

