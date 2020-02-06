Lakers Dominate Rumors Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Marcus Morris #13 of the New York Knicks is one of several players the Los Angeles Lakers are … [+] reportedly interested in as the NBA trade deadline approaches. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Alex Caruso, Marcus Morris, Spencer Dinwiddie: The number of players being mentioned in NBA trade deadline rumors at the moment is enough to make your head spin. In the middle are the Los Angeles Lakers, cooler than Jack Nicholson sitting courtside.

They don’t have to make a move before Thursday’s deadline. But there are a number of ways they can go to improve an already great team.

For the Lakers, a complicated situation filled with numerous possibilities can be boiled down to three issues.

First, the Lakers are very good as they are right now. They also own the rights to Kyle Kuzma who, despite his inconsistent season, remains one of the brighter young players in the league. And he’s cheap, coming in at just $2 million this season and $3.5 million next.

The second thing to think about is the players that could possibly land on the Lakers lap over the course of the next few weeks, namely Darren Collison who is contemplating bringing his talents back to NBA employment.

Lastly, we must consider that nagging thought that the team could be so much better if only for one more tweak of the roster. And that is where we now find ourselves, immersed in rumors about the likes of Marcus Morris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Schroder and more.

Let’s first worry about what we can control.

Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is a player who continues to confound. One night he is scoring four points on 2-6 shooting and three games later he is dropping 18 points and 12 rebounds on the Spurs.

It’s clear this 24-year-old isn’t a perfect fit on these Lakers. No matter how hard Frank Vogel tries, Kuzma isn’t getting the 30-plus minutes he needs to be successful. With that said, he’s assuredly better than the players the Lakers would get back in a trade at this point.

And as the lone holdover from the young core, he’s a nice bridge to the future to hold onto for when LeBron James moves on.

Keeping Kuz remains my best-case scenario considering realistic returns on any trades.

Darren Collison

It’s anyone’s guess whether the Lakers will win the post-deadline lottery with talent just falling from the free-agent tree.

Unfortunately, you can cross one previous possibility off the list as Andre Iguodala is going to Miami.

However, there is another potential diamond in the retirement rough to be had. Darren Collison, according to recent reports, is still interested in a comeback. And he still wants to do so for either of the Los Angeles teams, both already armed for a title run.

It will just be a couple weeks before we get any closure.

The Trade Targets

And so, the Lakers have to do some quick cost-benefit analysis. Below is a snapshot of some of the rumors that involve the purple and gold.

As you can see, things were fairly exhausting just a day out from the deadline.

A team that doesn’t have all that much to offer is suddenly interested in just about everyone.

With that said, the market shrunk considerably for Los Angeles. Iguodala came off the market and so did a previously rumored target, Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Kings worked to free up cap space by sending Dewayne Dedmon to the Atlanta Hawks. The move, according to Marc Stein, helps them re-sign Bogdanovic in the future.

So what’s left as Thursday’s sun rises is a lot of long-shot targets. So I may as well dream the dream that the Lakers land Marcus Morris, a perfect fit on both ends of the court, but one that comes with a $15 million headache.

The Knicks would want Kuzma and Danny Green’s contract. That’s a tough pill to swallow in losing a postseason-tested player in Green. More than likely, Rob Pelinka would opt to send a more creative package consisting a of a few spare parts such as Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels for starters.

Therein lay the rub. The Lakers would sacrifice depth and a young, gifted scorer for a player they hope fits in immediately. The margins are razor thin for a franchise that has very little to offer in viable trade assets.

The advantage to getting players like Dennis Schroder or Spencer Dinwiddie are obvious. But the Lakers are probably priced out of the discussion.

That certainly seems to be the case with Schroder as Dave McMenamin states above, “The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.”

There is hope, because Alex Caruso reportedly continues to draw interest. So while I’m convinced the Lakers don’t have enough heading into Thursday, the NBA loves themselves the Meme God averaging 10.7 points per 36 minutes.

And I’m not here to fault any of them.

