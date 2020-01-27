Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Dies And The World Stops Spinning For A Moment

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday along with his … [+] 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Everything stopped on Sunday. A city, a sport, a world marked by incessant tweets and unrelenting distraction paused suddenly when news broke that Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

At 41-years old Kobe Bryant is gone.

Devastating. Gut-wrenching. Shocking. When news like this breaks it kind of sucks the air out of the room. The ground on which you’re standing doesn’t seem so firm. The world makes a little less sense.

People who make their living with words were left without many on Sunday

And for this sportswriter all I could do was hug my own family and consider the unfathomable pain that is left in the wake of a legend gone too soon.

And so the world stopped for a moment and then slowly began to spin again. World leaders, revered athletes, friends and people who had the pleasure of knowing Bryant began the process of reconciling the senseless, armed with the only thing you can hold onto in times like this: thoughts and memories.

With Kobe there was always an air of invincibility, which makes his sudden death all the more shocking. This, after all, was the same man who shot free throws on a torn Achilles injury, further stretching the yarn that was his legend.

Bryant would eventually battle back and finish his career on his terms, leaving the game after dropping 60 points while the Staples Center crowd went mad.

Former teammate Shaquille O’Neal was gutted by Sunday’s news. There was no other player that so perfectly encapsulated the role of big brother to the superstar. He was a teammate and opponent, adversary and colleague.

The pall remains palpable throughout Los Angeles. A city used to bustle and traffic is moving a little slower, peppered with far more No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys than usual.

Bryant gave this city 20 years of tireless effort, five championships and too many iconic moments to count.

NBA players were asked to go to work on Sunday. While so many of us were stunned into silence and temporary paralysis, these guys went out and played. Yet they still found a way to hat tip the Mamba.

Bryant’s untimely passing coincided with the 2020 Grammy Award ceremonies, taking place at Staples Center.

While fans arrived in droves near the arena to pay their respects the event itself paid homage to the basketball star.

In the coming days the internet will be flooded with pieces remembering Kobe and his complicated legacy. SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen encapsulates what so many are feeling.

If you want a refresher on an exhausting career, there is perhaps no better recap than Ramona Shelburne’s 2016 ESPN piece.

It’s a brilliant snapshot of Bryant’s polarizing career, encompassing a wide swath of ups, downs and turning points. Included in the piece are the 2003 sexual assault allegations, which remain inextricably linked to Bryant’s legacy.

Jemele Hill shared her own memories on a man who was as thoughtful in life outside basketball as he was on the court.

A fierce competitor, Bryant was never satisfied, even in retirement. His passion for the game extended into the Academy Awards, where he won an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

Fan or detractor, basketball nerd or passive observer, there’s no denying that Bryant wasn’t the usual dude. While so many of us work to get some time off and relax, he lived to work. He poured every last vestige of his being into his job and the results were evident.

His legacy will of course be summed up by rings and banners and accolades you can point to, but it will also be marked by the blood and sweat he left on the court. He was a living lesson that success does not come from talent alone but from passion, pride and toil.

Like so many who remain speechless, I can only say, rest in peace, Kobe.

Then again, for someone who was renowned to be the first in the gym and the last to leave, there is no rest for Kobe. Not really.

No, I like to think Kobe is somewhere right now being just as tenacious as he was in life. Somewhere he is still getting in his shots.

Source