Las Vegas Audiences Keep Large Scale Acrobatic Productions Flying Higher

Wynn Las Vegas, 2019: Le Rêve – The Dream, photo by Tomasz Rossa

Photo courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas, photo by Tomasz Rossa

Las Vegas has long been known for extreme entertainment and risks, so when Cirque du Soleil launched its first Sin City circus-inspired acrobatic show Mystère in 1993, it seemed like the perfect fit. Nearly three decades later, audience thirst for spectacular hold-your-breath stunts and acrobatics has yet to be quenched. And the options keep coming.

Today, the city boasts seven Cirque du Soleil shows in the Strip’s acrobatic space (Mystère, KÀ, O, Zumanity, R.U.N, The Beatles LOVE, and Michael Jackson ONE) but they aren’t the only games in town getting traction in the entertainment genre.

Spiegelworld’s production Absinthe at Caesars Palace (an acrobatics-burlesque-vaudeville blend that comes with a “not for the faint-hearted” warning) that launched in 2011 would pave the company’s way for additional organized antics in 2018 and 2019—Opium at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (an adults-only space odyssey show laced with quirky comedy) and the more recently launched smaller scale Atomic Saloon Show at The Venetian Resort’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

This spring, Le Rêve – The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas, one of the longest-running acrobatic productions in Las Vegas (the show debuted in 2006), will celebrate its 7,000th aquatic-based fantasy show.

What prompts someone to dive in and take on a costly, large-scale production when there are assumably competitive options just down the street?

Rick Gray, General Manager of Entertainment Operations at Wynn Las Vegas, says, “When we were in the process of building the resort, we were inspired to create an over-the-top experience unlike anything else on The Strip. That same mindset continued into Le Rêve, as we wanted to create a completely immersive production in a beautiful theater that creates a ‘wow’ factor as soon as you step in. Everything from the technical elements to the dance and acrobatic routines were intricately conceptualized and continue to be refreshed as time goes on.”

And refreshing doesn’t come cheap when you’re looking at a cast of more than 90, plus 143 behind-the-scenes technicians, and a multi-million dollar fountain system that includes 172 high-powered fountains, 16 fire-shooting devices and projection elements, waterfalls and 360-degree wall of water.

“Just last year, Wynn Las Vegas spent $10 million upgrading lighting, changing costumes, and re-imaging the staging. “We’re always conscious of updating the production aspects of the show to include cutting edge technology,” says Gray.

The challenges for shows like Le Rêve and its competitors always include employee safety, particularly given the nature of the job descriptions. Putting water in the mix and stunts like a high dive at 80 feet adds another level of complexity to the equation.

“Performer’s safety is always top of mind in a large-scale aquatic show. While injuries and illness can be a challenge, there’s also the operational component that comes along with caring for the machinery and mechanisms that have to live in water. Our talented team works incredibly hard to keep the show open and operational on a day to day basis,” explains Gray.

The climate for acrobatics-inspired shows is likely fueled by the ‘can you top this?’ attitude of performers and the competitive gymnasts, many former Olympians, who fill the many Vegas roles that these shows offer. But Gray believes the competition he has witnessed centers on the show itself.

“Our performers are athletes by nature and have competitive spirits, however there is nothing but respect and a feeling of comradery amongst the cast. The performers are extremely self-motivated and push not only themselves but also one another to do their best in every show. “

Based on his long tenure in the industry, what does Gray think the future holds for large scale performances like the Wynn’s?

“The history of entertainment trends in the city suggest there’s always a place for large scale production shows such as Le Rêve in Las Vegas. Traditionally, we tend to see focus shift between production shows and headliners, which has been a constant pattern in the city’s entertainment landscape for as long as I can remember, and it will likely continue into the foreseeable future,” says Gray.

Recognizing that shift seems to have paid off for the Wynn whose Encore Theater was named a Top 10 highest grossing venue globally in 2019 by Billboard (under a 5,000 seat capacity), the first time it has landed on the list. The 1,480 seat venue that hosts music legends, more recently added a steady slate of comedy stand-up stars that have been packing the house and adding a different kind of energy and fanbase to the mix. The venue sold more than 120,000 tickets grossing over $16.2 million through the 96 shows included in Billboard’s reporting period of Nov. 1, 2018 through Oct. 31, 2019.

Shifts and headliners aside, the options on the Strip appear to be growing for audiences who want to witness super-scale thrills and artists who are ready to dive into action.

