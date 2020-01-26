Last Year, Americans Averaged Nearly Twice As Many Trips To The Library Than To The Movie Theater

Plus, women are far more likely to visit the library than men are, making 13.4 trips compared to the … [+] 7.5 trips made by US men.

Libraries are still easily the most popular common cultural activity in the US, a new Gallup poll has confirmed. American adults took an average of 10.5 trips to their libraries across 2019, a huge jump up from the second most popular activity, movie theaters with an average of 5.3 trips, or the third most popular, live sporting events with an average of 4.7 outings.

The Gallup data breaks down into a number of interesting findings as well — for instance, the younger crowd visits the library far more often than older US citizens. Those between the age of 18 and 29 visited libraries an average of 15.5 times, compared to 30-49-year-olds’ average of 12.3 and 50-64-year-olds’ far lower average of 6.8 visits.

Women are really impacting those numbers, however: They are far more likely to visit the library than men are, making 13.4 trips compared to the 7.5 trips made by US men. The men are apparently spending that free time on other activities, notably visiting national or historical parks and dropping by gambling casinos — both activities men were more than twice as likely to do than women in 2019.

While those from high-income households were more likely to do more activities overall, there was just one activity they were less likely to do than those from lower-income homes: Go to the library.

“The widest gaps between high- and low-income households are in reports of attending a live sporting event, a live music or theatrical event, a museum, and going to the movie theater — all things often associated with significant ticket prices,” Gallup explained in a news post. “Conversely, the library — which is free and offers a variety of services including WiFi — is visited most by adults in low-income households and least by adults in high-income households.”

The data comes from a Dec. 2-15, 2019 poll from Gallup, updating an older December 2001 survey. Hopefully, this report can help to ensure the US’s public library infrastructure stays strong for years to come.

After all, the library is nearly twice as popular as even the most widespread other cultural activities, and this new poll is further evidence that libraries serve as a useful communal gathering space — particularly for those with lower incomes.

