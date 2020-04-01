LASTMONDAY’s ‘Audemars’ Video Is A Real-Time Look At An Artist Getting Creative Amid Coronavirus: Premiere

Lastmonday.

While the coronavirus continues to cause unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the music business, many artists have been forced to use the time to get creative. LASTMONDAY was no exception with the rising raggaeton/hip-hop star’s latest music video forced to make do after their plans got derailed from quarantine restrictions.

Forbes is proud to share LASTMONDAY’s new music video to “Audemars,” which the result of the Bronx native taking advantage of an unfortunate situation and still making a dope visual. Watch below.

“The plan was to record music in Miami and then return to New York to film the music video for ‘Audemars,’” LASTMONDAY tells Forbes of his original vision for the music video. “With just a VHS and portable camera that only lasted the two hours of my drunk run, we decided to film a video in Miami.”

The star adds that required social distancing is having him realize the importance of in-person collaboration when it comes to his music too.

“Creating is a process of collaboration and even though we have a lot of technological capabilities that help us connect today, human interaction lets artists create their best work,” he says. “The energy that each other feeds off of, the spontaneous ideas, the personal conversations, all of it. This is something I will never take for granted again—it’s important to remember that when working with others in person, there is a unique energy that is given off and this helps open up a better outlet for the best music to be created.”

Looking ahead, LASTMONDAY will release his Yo! Tigerito mixtape later this month for free with more original music on its way this year as well.

