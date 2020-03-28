Lautaro Martinez Agrees To Prioritize FC Barcelona Move, Claims Report

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 02: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona dribbles Lautaro Martinez of Inter … [+] during the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Inter at Camp Nou on October 02, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez had shown up on FC Barcelona’s radar before, especially after a strong Copa America last summer in Brazil for the Argentina national team, where they were beaten by the eventually-crowned host nation in the semi-finals.

Yet it was in October during a Champions League clash with his current employers Inter Milan that Camp Nou top brass firmly sat up and took notice. Then, the 22-year-old needed just two minutes to pass his audition with flying colors by scoring the opening goal, and came close to doubling the Italians’ lead on the stroke of half time were it not for the heroics of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

And while Luis Suarez stole the headlines that night with his late brace in the second half to seal a 2-1 win, Martinez has since been earmarked as a long-term successor to an El Pistolero now getting on in years.

Anyone following this story closely is aware that over a unique two week period at the beginning of July, Martinez’s release clause can be activated for a fee of $120mn.

Severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, however, which has forced a postponement to play and the closing of its museum, the Catalans must decide who to pursue in Martinez or Neymar, who will cost anything from the tune to $167-200mn.

In recent days, it has emerged that the Blaugrana are image-conscious of how splashing out such outlandish sums of money will look during a global crisis, and even if having to choose just one South American star to pursue, need to reduce the price of the operation through part-exchanges.

According to Mundo Deportivo this morning, Martinez is “closer than ever” to joining Barça, as is midfielder Arturo Vidal heading the other way to the Serie A. Still in impeccable shape for a 32-year-old, the Chilean is apparently aware that he can sign a strong contract at the San Siro and is a fan of Conte’s from their days at Juventus together in the early 2010s.

Over at SPORT, though, Lluis Miguelsanz has further information pertaining to Lautaro and claims that FCB have convinced him to prioritize them over rivals such as Real Madrid and Manchester City.

In a similar predicament, the latter-mentioned Premier League giants seek someone capable of filling all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero’s shoes, as Martinez is already doing to an extent on the international scene.

Already convinced of the sporting project that has been presented to him in Catalonia, with fears he would play second fiddle to Suarez allayed through the possibility of fielding two strikers, Martinez has made no secret of his desire to contest La Liga and feature alongside Lionel Messi at club level too.

As much as he loves Inter, the youngster is also aware that he must spread his wings to win the Champions League. But he has insisted that Barça must come correct to the negotiating table, and not force him to engineer a move out of the club that may anger the Nerazzurri and their fans.

