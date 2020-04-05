Lautaro Martinez’s Contract Renewal Refusal At Inter Milan Makes FC Barcelona Move Closer

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY – 2020/02/12: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale during … [+] the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg match between FC Internazionale and Ssc Napoli. Ssc Napoli wins 1-0 over Fc Internazionale. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The fate of Lautaro Martinez continues to dominate front pages and column inches in Catalonia, during a time when postponements brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have brought soccer matches to a complete halt.

Available for $120mn over a two-week window in July from Inter Milan, the Argentine’s capture has been complicated by the economic impact felt at the Catalan club, though, with president Josep Bartomeu admitting that revenue record targets will not be hit this year.

“We are the club with the greatest revenue in the world, but it’s true that we won’t be able to reach the €1.05bn [target] that we had budgeted for,” Bartomeu said midweek, in a series of interviews conceded to Spanish radio stations and newspapers.

Lamenting that Barça were “on a record pace in February, well above our expectations”, it now has “no income from ticket sales, TV rights, hospitality, stores, [or its] museum” thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“It’s a very significant decrease in revenue and we are trying to compensate it with the reduction of salaries of athletes and employees, including executives, and with other ways of reducing costs and projects that can be put on hold,” Bartomeu went on, concluding that the club “will change models and the way we do things” and “will have to adapt” as a “pioneer”.

In the same correspondence, Bartomeu also predicted that “there is not going to be as much money in the transfer market this summer because of the pandemic” and that, as a result, “we are going to see a lot more part-exchange deals.”

“[Sporting director Eric] Abidal and [right-hand man Ramon] Planes are still working on building a strong team for next season,” it was added. “I can’t talk about names, but Barça will be making moves to do the deals we feel necessary. We make more money than any other football club in the world, so of course we have the capacity [to make marquee signings],” he concluded on this topic.

How FC Barcelona will land both Martinez and Neymar in the same window, if at all, remains a matter of intrigue. But in the meantime, the 22-year-old is edging closer to capture by the Blaugrana through turning down Inter Milan’s offer to keep him at the San Siro.

Over at SPORT, Lluis Miguelsanz alleges that recent comments in the press from Martinez’s agent Alberto Yaque, stating that his client “deserves recognition in terms of salary”, were a “message to Inter that their offer was not good enough”.

The Nerazzurri are willing to provide a double pay rise on the $2.2mn a year Martinez currently receives, and while the Premier League PINC and outfits such as Chelsea and Manchester City can stump up $11mn, Barça have come to the table with a lower $7.7mn that El Toro is happy to take.

The desire to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi at both club and country level a swaying factor, it has also emerged that Martinez turned down the chance to feature for bitter rivals Real Madrid when still at Racing as an 18-year-old.

His arrival at the Camp Nou seemingly written in the stars, then, the Italians can be compensated with a substantial cash sum and a string of top players while Barça get their long-term successor to the aging Luis Suarez if the two parties can reach an agreement.

Unable to afford such an operation, the La Liga holders are also mindful of maintaining their global image, and harbor concerns over how the spending of such sums may look in 2020 if activitating his lofty release clause.

