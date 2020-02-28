`Law & Order:SVU’ Makes Television History With Three-Year NBC Renewal

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBC’s Law & Order:Special Victims Unit, TV’s longest-running live-action series with the completion of its 21st season, was recently renewed for three more seasons as part of a deal the Comcast-owned network struck with series creator Dick Wolf.

SVU has eclipsed the 20-season run of Law & Order, the crime procedural which spun off the show in 1999 and went off the air in 2010, and the Western Gunsmoke, which aired from 1955 to 1975. Fox’s The Simpson’s, which debuted in 1989, is the only other primetime scripted show that’s been on the air longer.

The resiliency of SVU, which focuses on The New York City Police Department’s sex-crimes unit, through the decline in viewership on the broadcast networks and the renaissance of quality television on HBO and other pay-TV channels and streaming services such as Netflix is remarkable.

“SVU has been around for two major chapters in the explosion of quality of American television and is still plugging away,” said Robert Thompson, Director of Syracuse University’s Bleier Center for Television & Popular Culture, in an interview. “Much great television has come and gone, and SVU has come and stayed.”

The show remains a fan favorite.

According to NBC, SVU has attracted an average of 6.5 million viewers during the current television season, topping rivals ABC and CBS in the coveted Thursday 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. time slot. The show also is leading in the ratings in the coveted 18 to 49-year-old demographic advertisers are targeting. For the 2018-19 season, SVU was the most-watched series with more than 150 billion minutes viewed across NBC, USA, and Ion.

“SVU is very good at what it does, a self-contained procedural according to a very set formula,” Thompson said. “You don’t need to worry about spoilers because the episodes are all just variations on the same theme.”

According to Deadline.com, SVU’s star Mariska Hargitay hasn’t yet signed on for the new episodes though she is expected to do so since she has “has publicly expressed her commitment” to the show.

Moreover, Hargitay was moved by her work on SVU to create the Joyful Heart Foundation after being contacted by survivors of sexual abuse. She is trained as a crisis counselor and has become an advocate for victims. A spokeswoman for Wolf had no immediate comment on the website’s story.

Wolf’s other NBC shows Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med also were renewed for three years. They dominate Wednesday nights, reaching a total of 66 million viewers. Thanks to the shows’ popularity, NBC is poised to score its second Wednesday season-long win in total viewers in 17 years.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks,” he said in a press release.

Source