LBI Rebrands To Estrella Media, Marking Fresh Start After Bankruptcy

Estrella Media

Free from the weight of debt and bankruptcy, and under new management, LBI Media, the parent company of Estrella TV network, is looking to improve its image and make a fresh start with the rebranding of the company and new programming.

Effective this week, the multi-platform, Spanish-language media company has been renamed strella Media, erasing the name of the founding owners – Liberman – the L in LBI (Liberman Broadcasting), who no longer have a stake in the business.

In addition to Estrella TV network, Estrella Media owns and operates 10 television and 16 radio stations.

According to Peter Markham, who took over as CEO of the company in October 2019, the rebrand was necessary.

“We had to evolve the perception of this company from the external world… and embrace a community-first approach to running this company. TV has been our television brand for a number of years and it’s just a natural evolution to use Estrella as the corporate umbrella brand,” states Markham.

The rebranding includes not just a new name and logo, but a refined mission as well.

“The four point star which is the brightest star of the universe, a universal navigational beacon. We thought that was a great representation for what we what we want to be and what we strive to be every day for our for our community,” says the CEO.

Estrella TV network’s logo has also been refreshed. The top image reflects the new network logo.

Estrella TV

As part of the programming changes, Estrella Media launched a new evening talk show, Cayó La Noche, hosted by popular YouTuber Alex Montiel, aka “Escorpión Dorado” (Golden Scorpion). It debuted on Monday, February 3, replacing the canceled Noches Con Platanito.“What we think about every day is what are the best products we can put on our platforms that will resonate with our community. It’s part of an evolution,” says Markham. “Alex is a very successful YouTuber and giving him a platform on TV is part of following the data to where it leads us.”

Markham acknowledges Estrella TV trails Univision and Telemundo and faces a big challenge in capturing a fragmented audience.

“There’s an enormous market that is growing very rapidly that we believe is very underserved here in the United States. We very much want to put a strategy in place that finally captures that opportunity,” he declares. “We do not have the same distribution that the other U.S. Hispanic television networks do have. We are focused on investing and resources to upgrade our content and make sure our distribution can be as wide and broad as possible in the linear television ecosystem.”

He also signals that part of the strategy is to explore placing Estrella Media content on SVODs to bring in an additional revenue stream. The company is also looking at possibly launching its own direct to consumer branded 24/7 video on demand service as part of its business strategy in the future, but that there isn’t “anything definitive yet.”

Estrella Media also wants to go after a younger audience on social media platforms, relaunching efforts to produce digital programming after last year’s shutdown of Fenómeno Studios, launched in 2015 to create content for a multichannel network targeting Latino millenials.

“We’ve been quietly rebuilding that effort. You’ll see more of our more of our content ending up on YouTube and Facebook. You’ll see more investment from us on those platforms in terms of product that ends up there, as well as mobile first product platform opportunities. It’s absolutely a huge area of growth for us.”

Markham says he has been working to reassure employees, who lived through a tumultuous bankruptcy process and constant fear of layoffs, that the best is yet to come.

“This is a new company with a new balance sheet and a new vision with resources to invest across the board – our products, our brands, our platform and importantly, our people. We’re showing the company that there is an incredibly bright future ahead of us and we have the resources and the talent to achieve that success.”

