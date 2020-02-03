Learning to Become a Leader in Business

Marketing Podcast with Ryan Hawk

Podcast Transcript

Today on the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I visit with speaker, author, podcaster, and leadership expert Ryan Hawk.

Hawk’s background is in athletics; he played college football and went on to play arena football professionally before transitioning into the world of sales.

When he reached a crossroads in his career and was considering a return to school to get a second masters, he happened to cross paths with Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban’s business partner.

In speaking with Wagner, Hawk realized he’d rather go straight to the source and learn about success and excellence by speaking directly with those who have done amazing things, and that’s what inspired him to start his own school which has become the Learning Leader Show, his podcast. From there, he’s branched out into writing and keynote speaking and now does this full-time.

He stops by the podcast to talk about his book, Welcome to Management: How to Grow from Top Performer to Excellent Leader. Hawk wants to help people who are going through the transition from great employee to inspiring business leader.

Questions I ask Ryan Hawk:

Give us your backstory—how did you get here?

Some people believe great leaders are born; do you think that’s true, or can leadership be taught?

Have cultural changes caused a fundamental shift in the way we approach leadership?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Why being a great manager has nothing to do with being great at your previous role.

Why some managers need to un-learn before they can begin to learn.

How teaching someone to manage can help you become a better manager yourself.

Key takeaways from the episode and more about Ryan Hawk:

