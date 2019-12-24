LeBron James, Anthony Davis Expected To Play As Lakers-Clippers Highlights Christmas Day Extravaganza

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Anthony … [+] Davis #3 during the second half at American Airlines Arena on December 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It would’ve taken significant injuries to keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis off the court for the Lakers much anticipated prime time showdown with the rival Clippers on Christmas Day (8 p.m ET, ABC).

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Eve that both players are expected to suit up for the marquee game of the day.

James is dealing with a groin issue that forced him to miss Sunday’s loss to Denver, the same game where Davis tweaked his right knee. After both players sat out practice Monday, they participated in an impromptu practice Tuesday morning, per Wojnarowski.

The Lakers own the NBA’s second-best record at 24-6, while the rival Clippers are 22-10. On opening night the new-look Clippers with Kawhi Leonard beat the Lakers 112-102.

Now comes the rematch during a nationally-televised game on Christmas Day.

“It’s a little bit like the playoffs,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “You want to be jacked up. But sometimes the best mental approach to the playoffs is managing your adrenaline and managing the edge. But let’s start with the edge first. Bring the juice first. If we’re overboard with it, we can always pull back. But you don’t want to be it the other way around. And it won’t be.”

Davis reiterated last week that he plans to test free agency next summer but is currently focused on winning a title with LeBron and the Lakers.

“I still look at it as we’ll see what happens at the end of the season,” Davis said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Obviously, the season’s going great so far and I’m trying to stay in the moment and worry about that when the season’s over. But I feel like we can do something special this year. With the team that we put together and the coaching staff that we have, I don’t feel like no one can beat us but the Los Angeles Lakers.

“But when that time comes I’ll think about it and see what’s going on. But right now I’m trying to focus and win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Courtesy of the NBA, here are, here are some additional numbers highlighting the NBA on Christmas Day.

338 – James ranks third on the career Christmas Day scoring list with 338 points, behind No. 1 Kobe Bryant (395) and No. 2 Oscar Robertson (377).

140 – NBA teams have conducted 140 NBA Cares Season of Giving events this holiday season, serving more than 130,000 meals and distributing more than 10,000 gifts.

60 – Bernard King scored a Christmas Day-record 60 points for the New York Knicks against the New Jersey Nets in 1984.

31 – Philadelphia will host a Christmas Day game for the first time in 31 years.

30/17 – There are 30 international players from 17 countries on Christmas Day teams’ rosters.

28 – Christmas Day rosters feature 28 players who have been NBA All-Stars. NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google begins on Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. ET.

25 – This Christmas will mark the 25th anniversary of Scottie Pippen leading the Chicago Bulls to a 107-104 overtime win over the Knicks. Pippen had 36 points, 16 rebounds and five steals.

23 – The Lakers have the most wins on Christmas Day with 23.

15 – Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has been a part of 15 Christmas Day games – four as a player and 11 as a head coach.

14 – James will play his 14th Christmas Day game, moving into sole possession of second place in NBA history. Bryant holds the record with 16.

12 – The NBA will have five Christmas Day games for the 12th year in a row.

10 – Dwyane Wade has the most Christmas Day victories for a player with 10 – a record that James can match with a win this year.

6 – Six players have recorded a triple-double in a game on Christmas Day: Draymond Green (2017), Russell Westbrook (2013), James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Robertson (1960, 1961, 1963, 1967).

4 – Christmas Day will feature four Kia NBA MVPs: the Rockets’ Harden and Westbrook, the Lakers’ James and the Bucks’ Antetokounmpo.

3 – Three 2019 NBA All-Stars are set to make their Christmas Day debuts this year: Denver’s Nikola Jokić, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Boston’s Kemba Walker.

1 – The Jump’s new pregame show on ABC will air for the first time prior to the Lakers-Clippers game, while Hoop Streams, ESPN’s new digital onsite pregame, will make its debut on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms.

NBA ON CHRISTMAS DAY 2019 SCHEDULE

Road Team Home Team Time (ET) Network

Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers 2:30 p.m. ABC

Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors 5:00 p.m. ABC (ESPN Radio)

LA Clippers Los Angeles Lakers 8:00 p.m. ESPN/ABC (ESPN Radio)

New Orleans Pelicans Denver Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ESPN

