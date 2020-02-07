LeBron James Looks To Have Drafted A Super-Team For The NBA All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after Anthony … [+] Davis #3 dunked the ball against his former team the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of the basketball game at Staples Center on January 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks have selected the team rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, and it looks like LeBron has a super-team on his hands.

James selected Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden as his starters, and also has Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nicola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis on his squad.

Antetokounmpo’s starters include Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young, while his reserves include Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Lowery.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States. NBA All-Star 2020 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in nearly 50 languages on their televisions, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

James and Antetokounmpo drafted the NBA All-Star Game team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. The two captains made 11 picks each – four starters and seven reserves – without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position.

Both NBA All-Star Game teams will play for a Chicago-based charity beneficiary, as selected by James and Antetokounmpo. Team LeBron will play for Chicago Scholars, a nonprofit leadership development organization that empowers academically ambitious students from under-resourced communities to complete college and become the next generation of leaders. Team Giannis will play for After School Matters, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing after-school and summer program opportunities to nearly 19,000 Chicago teenagers each year.

As part of the new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the two teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. Click here for more information about the new format.

Team Giannis will wear the red Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms and Team LeBron will wear the blue Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms. As previously announced, Team Giannis will wear No. 24 and Team LeBron will wear No. 2 – the basketball jersey numbers of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, respectively. Both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing Kobe, Gianna and their seven friends and teammates who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will select the replacement for any player unable to participate in the All-Star Game, choosing a player from the same conference as the player who is being replaced. Silver’s selection would join the team that drafted the replaced player. If a replaced player is a starter, the head coach of that team would name a new starter from his team’s group of reserves. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will lead Team LeBron, and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will guide Team Giannis. .

