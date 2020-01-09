LeBron James Takes Overall Lead In NBA All-Star Game Fan Voting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during … [+] the second half of a game against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The King is back on top.

LeBron James has surpassed the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the NBA in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting.

James has taken an 82,001-vote lead over Dončić among all Western Conference players. The NBA All-Star Game captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In the second fan returns, James leads all players with 3,359,871 votes to keep the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3,124,446) and the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2,210,539) continue to rank second and third, respectively, in the West frontcourt.

Dončić leads the West guards with 3,277,870 votes. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden remains in second place, receiving 2,167,269 votes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a slam dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 08, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Antetokounmpo has increased his lead as the top vote-getter among all Eastern Conference players, earning 3,259,383 votes in the frontcourt group. He continues to be followed by second-place Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (1,784,211) and third-place Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors (1,730,763) in the East frontcourt.

In the East guard group, the top three players are separated by 58,051 votes. The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (1,389,628) is still in first place, followed by second-place Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets (1,351,997) and third-place Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics (1,331,577).

The NBA All-Star 2020 team rosters will be drafted by the two captains. They will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

