Legendary Concept Artist And Futurist Syd Mead Has Died At The Age Of 86

Visual futurist and concept artist Syd Mead signs a poster of his work at Forest Lawn Museum on … [+] Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014 in Glendale, Calif. Forest Lawn Museum hosted a never-before-seen Christmas Fantasies presentation and celebration of Syd Mead’s work. Syd unveiled for the first time to the public his 40+-year-old Christmas card series and participated in a Q&A and book signing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Forest Lawn/AP Images)

Invision for Forest Lawn

In terribly sad news, the renowned industrial designer, concept artist and futurist Syd Mead has died at the age of 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mead had been battling lymphoma for the past three years and died yesterday morning at his home in Pasadena.

Mead’s creative contribution to movies, anime and popular culture are innumerable. From the incredible design work he did on movies such as Blade Runner, Tron and Alien, to the huge impact he had on anime with his designs for Turn A Gundam and Yamato 2520.

In fact, Mead’s influence has helped shaped mecha anime and mecha design in Japan for decades. Something that I have come across in my various interviews with people such as Kunio Okawara, Makoto Kobayashi and Kazutaka Miyatake to name but a few.

Much of Mead’s appeal was about how he thought through his designs in a very practical and functional way. In a wonderful interview with NPR back in 2011 he encapsulated this approach by saying, “To me, science fiction is reality ahead of schedule.”

It’s difficult to think what the world of science fiction, movies and anime would be without Mead’s amazing work. He will be sorely missed.

