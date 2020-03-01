Lent In Russia And Ukraine: Piety And Political Confrontation

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 27, 2020: A view of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Iveron (R) at the … [+] Nikolo-Perervinsky Monastery. (Photo by Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images)

As Lent begins March 2 for Orthodox Christians, faith is still a front in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It is a curious departure for two countries, that, as republics of the Soviet Union, were officially atheist for much of the last century. Although it is less than three decades since the collapse of Soviet power, such attitudes seem buried far in the past. Anyone living in Russia for long periods in the 1990s and 2000s, as I did, could not fail to notice the restoration of closed and neglected churches, and the construction of new ones.

A More Religious Russia

That visible change in Russia’s cities, towns, and villages has been mirrored in a change in society. In research published in 2014, and based on data collected between 1991—the year the Soviet Union ceased to exist—and 2008, Pew concluded that, “the share of Russian adults identifying as Orthodox Christian rose from 31% to 72%” during that period.

There was one significant characteristic to the way that people expressed their faith. They may much more readily have declared themselves Orthodox Christian, but relatively few regularly attended church. The same research put that figure at, “no more than about one-in-ten.”

Yet even if Russians are not regular churchgoers, there is no question that the profile of faith in public life has risen since the end of the atheist, communist, state.

Church Has Growing Influence On Daily Life

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, suggested that the timing of a national vote on proposed constitutional changes was linked to the end of Lent (he was actually fielding a question on whether the date, April 22, had been chosen because it was Lenin’s birthday).

The church calendar influences daily life in a way it never did under communism. Cafes and restaurants in Russia now cater to those who are observing the dietary requirements of Orthodox Lent—in effect, a vegan diet.

Yet this period in Russia’s rediscovery of its religious heritage has also been one when Russia has assumed a more assertive role on the world stage. In the case of its conflict with Ukraine—from which Russia annexed Crimea in 2014—the Orthodox faith has become another area of confrontation.

Ukraine’s Spiritual Split From Russia

In January 2019, the spiritual head of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, granted the church in Ukraine independence from the Moscow patriarchate.

This might seem a matter of spiritual debate of interest mainly to theologians. It is not. Given the state of Russia’s relations with Ukraine, and Russia’s desire to be seen globally as nation promoting a traditional idea of Christian culture, this became a matter of politics as well as piety.

That was clear from the remarks of Ukraine’s then president, Petro Poroshenko, who welcomed the move as “another act of declaring the country’s independence.”

Pompeo Shows U.S. Support For Ukrainian Church’s Course

Russia was not so pleased. Putin even suggested around the time of the split that it could lead to bloodshed. He was bitterly critical of U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s decision to discuss the issue on a visit to Kiev, calling it “absolutely inappropriate.”

That didn’t seem to trouble Pompeo much. Visiting Ukraine again in January 2020, he met with Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the new church, in a gesture clearly designed to show support.

Washington’s support for the Ukrainian church has not persuaded the Russian church to let the matter rest. In an interview ahead of a meeting of church representatives in Amman, Jordan in February, the Russian church’s head of external relations, Metropolitan Hilarion, had harsh words both for Patriarch Bartholomew, and the Ukrainian church. “It is impossible to heal a schism simply through legalizing the actions of schismatics,” he argued.

At a time when affairs in Ukraine have been a matter of greater speculation in U.S. politics than ever before, and allegations continue that Russia is seeking to help President Trump’s campaign for re-election, this is a spiritual clash that has implications far beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union.

