Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus Defender Says Defeat To Napoli Is A Learning Curve

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 26: Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus greets the fans after the Serie A match … [+] between SSC Napoli and Juventus at Stadio San Paolo on January 26, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci hopes his sides 2-1 defeat to Napoli on Sunday, will “serve as a valuable lesson” for the Turin-based club moving forward.

Piotr Zieliński and Lorenzo Insigne gave the Napoliteans the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo added a consolation late on. The defeat at the Stadio San Paolo meant Juve suffered their second loss of the campaign.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 26: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the Serie A … [+] match between SSC Napoli and Juventus at Stadio San Paolo on January 26, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“Napoli gave more than 100 per cent, they were so determined on every ball and every knockdown. We gave 99 per cent and paid the price for that,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“I hope this will serve as a valuable lesson for us that quality isn’t enough if you don’t put in the maximum effort too. You have to give everything to win and we didn’t do that tonight, we weren’t aggressive enough, didn’t make enough vertical passes between the lines and were slow in our pressing.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 26: Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli competes for the ball with Rodrigo … [+] Bentancur and Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus ,during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Juventus at Stadio San Paolo on January 26, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“Napoli gave their all. I know Rino Gattuso and the way he prepares matches like this, he gives his soul.”

The center-back does not believe the use of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín in attack left them over-exposed in other areas of the pitch.

“Timing is fundamental in football. If the ball moves slowly, your opponents can read the pass and adjust to cover. We ask Paulo to work extra in helping the defence, which can leave him a little tired when going forward, but he did both fairly well this evening.”

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 26: Paulo Dybala of Juventus looks of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match … [+] between SSC Napoli and Juventus at Stadio San Paolo on January 26, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Fabio Capello, who was in the Sky Sport Italia studio, asked Bonucci if Juve were asked to defend zonally on the situation of the Lorenzo Insigne goal, or focus on the opponents?

“The coach asks us to defend purely zonally. Looking at it back, we were almost perfect in our positioning. Lorenzo did well with the volley and De Ligt was unlucky with the deflection, but it’s a risk you take when defending zonally.

“De Ligt is young, we know it’ll take time, but he did well this evening against quality opponents. He’s starting to lead the team from the back, which is important for a defender, and is growing gradually.”

Source