Let’s Focus On Community

Community – it’s a concept that gets tossed around with abandon in our world today. It can mean so many different things. Community might be the way we define our neighborhood, our town, our religious group (the Catholic community), our ethnic group (the Chinese community), our department at work (the marketing community), our interest groups (the woodworking community, even our (or another) species (the invertebrate community). Community can be physical (a small town) or virtual (the academic community).

Community can also connote a condition, as in the statement “we want to foster a sense of community here.” Community seems to be the all-purpose word for the decade we are in. I’m in favor of it hanging around for many years because it is so wonderfully descriptive of what we humans seem to be compelled to do in every situation possible, and without which we become isolated and lonely.

During our middle years when most of us are working and/or raising children, we tend not to think much about our communities because they form naturally around us. Our work communities become the ones where we spend most of our waking hours, our children have their school communities, and parents may easily find themselves in community with other parents. To be satisfied in these amorphous memberships, we don’t so much need to find our communities as nurture them by contributing to them in meaningful ways.

In later life, we often have to be more intentional about our communities, but they don’t become any less important. In fact, being part of one or more communities may be even more critical for a healthy later life, especially if one intends to “age in place.” The well-respected Habitat for Humanity has shifted its focus from building homes to building communities. As Charlottesville, VA Habitat’s CEO, Dan Rosensweig told American Society on Aging’s Alison Biggar in an interview, “as we moved from concentrating on individual homes to focusing on communities, we realized that the first concentric circle is the people, not the houses. We knew we had to invest more in bringing people together…to live together.”

Physical communities can be found in all kinds of housing groupings. I find the strongest communities occur where homes are close in proximity to one another and people have the opportunity to be face-to-face with one another on a frequent basis. There are few better examples of that than today’s mobile home parks. Most residents in these parks will tell you that one of the reasons they stay so long is because of the bonds they have formed with their neighbors. I hear this across the country whenever I speak at senior centers, libraries, and the like.

The difference between a mobile home park and a cluster of suburban homes in a cul de sac or block is that people who live in these parks see one another on a daily basis. Most mobile home parks have a central area for picking up mail, doing wash, washing cars, trash collection, and other regular household tasks. Mobile homes are usually closer together than other kinds of free-standing homes and people tend to spend more time outdoors in the warmer months, sometimes as a community pool or clubhouse.

This kind of community-building also happens naturally in senior housing, whether it’s independent living or assisted living. In studies of satisfaction among older adults, people in senior housing communities always score happier and say they get more out of life than those aging alone in their own single-family homes.

Community is the foundation of my belief in the importance of social connections for Solo Agers. Without community, loneliness and isolation can set in quickly in later life. The health risks of loneliness are huge:

· As great a risk for early death as smoking or obesity

· Can cause high blood pressure and a higher level of the stress hormone, cortisol

· Associated with high blood pressure

· 29% higher risk of heart disease; 32% greater risk of stroke

· Faster cognitive decline

It is recognizably harder to stay connected in later life for many reasons. However, there are measures you can take to make and keep meaningful connections with people you care about:

· Make regular tea/coffee/lunch dates with friends or people you’d like to get to know better

· Invite someone to have lunch, brunch, or dinner at your home

· Take your dog for walks when and where there are other around to chat with

· Volunteer at a school, non-profit, or local civic group

· Join or re-activate your membership in a place of worship that sponsors study groups, choirs, service projects, or has an older adults social group

· Join a book club, game group, or any interest group you find on Meetup.com

I find it helpful to think of life as a carousel. You can jump on any time you want to join in the fun and rewards that going around with others provides. Hang in there long enough to really get to know people; long enough to be missed if you drop out. That’s true community building.

