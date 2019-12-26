LG Brings Their New Indoor Gardening Appliance To CES 2020

Gbolahan Folarin, Chief Agronomist at PS Nutrac measures the growth of a young yam plant on June 5, … [+] 2018, in Wasinmi, near Abeokuta. – PS Nutrac Int. Ltd is an agriculture venture in Nigeria that aims to lead the agriculture industry into the future through utilising new aeroponics technologies and growing methods to address efficiency in food production, security, research and development. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In Season 2 of The Expanse, the character Prax tended an aeroponic garden on Ganymede. In real life in December 2019, Kroger partnered with Infarm, a startup based in Germany, to install modular vertical farms in two of their grocery stores in Bellevue and Kirkland, Washington.

Aeroponics is indoor vertical gardening – growing and nourishing plants by suspending their root structures in the air.

Aeroponics uses no pesticides, has no harmful waste production and uses 95% less water than field farming. The controlled growing environment can produce about 70% more yield than traditional agriculture.

By 2050 there will be nine billion people on the planet. Reduced arable land for growing, increased demand for organic foods will drive the market to create more food in less space.

And, the indoor gardening market is on the rise. In 2018, the global aeroponics market size was valued at $578 and projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, with a growth rate of around 25.60% from 2019 to 2026.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, January 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, LG will bring aeroponics to the consumer with their new indoor vegetable cultivator appliance.

The built-in column-style indoor gardening appliance, which looks like a refrigerator with a glass door, has advanced light sensors, temperature and water control, and a growth-monitoring smartphone app to help manage and monitor the plants.

In a prepared statement, LG said that the indoor garden appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day.

The system also uses LED lights, forced air circulation, and wick-based water management to allow the seeds to quickly transform quickly into usable ingredients. The modular system can hold up to 24 all-in-one seed packages.

