LG, Samsung, Sony TV Sale Alert: Best Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

01/01 – $400 PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99

01/01 – $100 PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 (£100 price increase) / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,396.99

01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,497.99 / Best Buy: $1,499.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,497.99

01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,498 / B&H: $3,498 / Best Buy: $3,499.99 / Walmart: $3,498

01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,798 / B&H: $1,798 / Best Buy: $1,999.99 ($200 price increase) / Costco: $2,498 / Walmart: $1,998 ($200 price increase)

TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – (typically $2,299.99) – Amazon: $1,399.99 / B&H: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,399.99

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

12/31 PRICE CHANGES – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $780.96 / B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $839

TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99

12/31 PRICE CHANGES – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99

01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $627.92 ($80 price increase) / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99

01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $599.99 ($100 price reduction) / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99

Best TV Deals Under $500

01/01 Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $327.99 ($33 price increase) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99

Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $379.92

TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99

12/31 – PRICE INCREASE – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 ($90 price increase) / Walmart: $248

Interested in a new TV? Thought your time had passed? Think again. Massive new discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony televisions covering all sizes and prices ranges have begun at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Costco, Target, Walmart and more. Here are the best deals you need to know about.

Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates (01/01 new updates below)

LG’s stunning OLED TVs are among many models with savings greater than on Black Friday

Samsung TVs of all sizes and prices are heavily reduced right now

Roku TVs are big sellers which are now selling for stunningly low prices

