LG, Samsung, Sony TV Sale Alert: Best Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

written by Forbes January 2, 2020
LG, Samsung, Sony TV Sale Alert: Best Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

Samsung TVs of all sizes and prices are heavily reduced right now

Samsung

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

Roku TVs are big sellers which are now selling for stunningly low prices

Amazon

Best TV Deals Under $500

  • 01/01 Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&amp;H: $327.99 ($33 price increase) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99
  • Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&amp;H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 &nbsp;/ Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $379.92
  • TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
  • 12/31 – PRICE INCREASE – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&amp;H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 ($90 price increase) / Walmart: $248

My TV daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.&nbsp;

Interested in a new TV? Thought your time had passed? Think again. Massive new discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony televisions covering all sizes and prices ranges have begun at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Costco, Target, Walmart and more. Here are the best deals you need to know about.

Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates (01/01 new updates below)

LG’s stunning OLED TVs are among many models with savings greater than on Black Friday

LG

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

  • 01/01 – $400 PRICE INCREASE  – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99  / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99
  • 01/01 – $100 PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 (£100 price increase) / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,396.99
  • 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,497.99 / Best Buy: $1,499.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,497.99
  • 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,498 / B&H: $3,498 / Best Buy: $3,499.99 / Walmart: $3,498
  • 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,798 / B&H: $1,798 / Best Buy: $1,999.99 ($200 price increase) / Costco: $2,498 / Walmart: $1,998 ($200 price increase)
  • TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – (typically $2,299.99) – Amazon: $1,399.99 / B&H: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,399.99
Samsung TVs of all sizes and prices are heavily reduced right now

Samsung

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

  • 12/31 PRICE CHANGES – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $780.96 / B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $839 
  • TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99  
  • 12/31 PRICE CHANGES – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99 
  • 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $627.92 ($80 price increase) / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
  • 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $599.99 ($100 price reduction) / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Roku TVs are big sellers which are now selling for stunningly low prices

Amazon

Best TV Deals Under $500

  • 01/01 Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $327.99 ($33 price increase) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99
  • Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99  / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $379.92
  • TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
  • 12/31 – PRICE INCREASE – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 ($90 price increase) / Walmart: $248

My TV daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page. 

