Lies, Damn Lies, And Drug Price Increases

As each new year begins, drug manufacturers announce their changes to the list price of drugs. Following these announcements, in what is quickly becoming a new year tradition, the political class complains that something must be done.

Undoubtedly, there are real problems with the pharmaceutical market that require policy reforms, but the focus on list price of medicines is impeding meaningful changes that would promote both continued innovation and widespread affordability.

In the 2020 edition of this drama, politicians are bemoaning the 5 percent increase in drug prices that has been implemented according to consulting firm 3 Axis Advisors. Following this year’s announcements, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted “Enough is enough” while Senator Grassley (R-IA) emphasized that a “call to action” on drug prices is needed.

A 5 percent price increase at a time when inflation is running at less than 2 percent sounds nefarious, and appears to support the outrage of the political class. But, due to the numerous limitations of the calculation, the estimated price increase of 5 percent is not reflective of the actual price changes.

For example, according to the report, the average price increase of 5 percent was relevant for “hundreds of medicines”. There are, however, over 20,000 approved prescription drug products available in the U.S. according to the FDA. This comparison illustrates that the “average increase on drugs that increased their price” is not the same thing as the “average increase in the price of drugs”. The actual average increase must also account for those drugs where no price increase was taken, or prices were actually reduced.

Take Pfizer’s price changes as the example. Pfizer raised prices on about 27 percent of its drugs by an average of 5.6 percent. This means that there was no price increase (or in some cases price decreases) on the remaining 73 percent of Pfizer’s drugs. Therefore, the average price increase across all Pfizer drugs was, at most, 1.35 percent – or below the rate of inflation. The same logic holds for the entire drug industry.

Then there is also the issue of generic medicines versus branded medicines. A 5 percent increase on a $20 medicine has very different cost implications than a 5 percent increase on a $1,000 medicine. Similarly, a price increase on a drug with minimal use has a different impact than a price increase on a drug with a substantial amount of sales. Yet, the top-line 5 percent increase number does not provide any insights on either of these crucial considerations.

Perhaps more important, the reporting assumes that the price increases are the actual prices paid on behalf of patients. But, this is not the case. The prices cited in the report (and discussed above) are the list prices announced by manufacturers. List prices are not the cost of the drug to the health care system.

Once manufacturers announce these list prices, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), on behalf of insurers, negotiate discounts and rebates. These discounts and rebates are large, and growing. The prices actually paid on behalf of patients are the net prices, which account for these discounts and rebates.

With respect to the costs of drugs, it is the trend in the net prices that matters. Since the growth in discounts have been faster than the growth in list prices for several years now, the growth in the net prices of drugs have been declining. As Drug Channels explains with respect to 2019, “list prices for brand-name drugs rose by about 5% in 2019. However, net prices (after rebates and discounts) decreased by 3.1%.” In total, Drug Channels found that “drug makers discounted their brand-name drug list prices by an average of 45%.”

Declining net prices are also consistent with the national health expenditure data, which shows that expenditures on prescription drugs grew 2.5 percent in 2018 compared to a 4.6 percent increase in overall health expenditures. This pattern also held over the past 5-year and 10-year time frames.

So, what does all of this mean?

Since list prices are not the actual transaction prices for medicines, focusing on the changes in list prices is not helpful for addressing the problems afflicting the costs of drugs. Instead, policy should focus on several core issues that are actually driving the problems.

First, many patients are exposed to unlimited out-of-pocket expenses on drugs. Capping patients’ out-of-pocket costs, which are too-often tied to the drug’s list price not the more relevant net price, is a key reform that will limit the potential financial exposure for patients.

Second, the opaque pricing system is creating adverse incentives that inflate expenditures, often at the expense of patients. Improving the system’s price transparency, ideally moving to a net-price model, can ensure that patients are the ones who directly benefit from the discounts negotiated on their behalf. A more transparent pricing system will also create better incentives that will empower patients and their doctors to prescribe the right medicine at the right price.

Finally, biologic medicines, or the cutting-edge medicines that treat cancer and auto-immune diseases, are expensive and, for those patients who need them, can be unaffordable. These are also the medicines driving many of the unaffordable medicine stories. Competitors to the expensive originator biologic medicines, known as biosimilars, exist but their use is currently being discouraged by the opaque pricing system. Removing these barriers and encouraging greater use of lower cost biosimilars will meaningfully reduce the costs of some of the most expensive biologic medicines.

The best way to solve the problems with the drug market is to implement reforms that directly target the flaws of the current system. The annual outrage over the increases in the meaningless list prices fails this criterion and distracts policymakers from focusing on the reforms that would actually solve the problems afflicting the pharmaceutical market.

