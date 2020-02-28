Life Is Likely To Persist On Planets Circling Flaring Red Dwarfs, Says Study

Artist’s impression of the exoplanet Proxima Centauri b shown as of a arid (but not completely … [+] water-free) rocky Super-Earth. This appearance is one of several possible outcomes of current theories regarding the development of this exoplanet, while the actual look and structure of the planet is known in no ways at this time. Proxima Centauri b is the closest exoplanet to the Sun and also the closest potentially habitable exoplanet as well. It orbits Proxima Centauri, a red dwarf with a surface temperature of 3040 K (thus hotter than light bulbs and therefore whiter, as depicted here). The Alpha Centauri binary system is shown in the background.

Debate over whether microbial life can evolve around active, red dwarf stars —- the most ubiquitous in our cosmos —- has raged for decades. But a new paper appearing in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) throws a bit of blue sky on this possibility. The nearby Earth-mass planet Proxima Centauri b could likely still support the evolution of life even after suffering extreme solar flares from its parent star, says the study.

We studied the UV surface habitability of Proxima Centauri b under quiescent and flaring stellar conditions, Ximena Abrevaya, an astrobiologist at IAFE (University of Buenos Aires – CONICET, Argentina) and the paper’s lead author, told me. The levels of UV radiation reaching the surface of the planet during its star’s quiescent (no flare) phase would not imply a challenge for life, even if the planet does not have an atmosphere, she says.

“Our experiments suggest that life “as we know it” could cope with highly UV irradiated environments under conditions that cannot be found on Earth,” said Abrevaya, who is also an invited scientist at the University of Graz in Austria.

The team then modeled the protective effects of various atmospheres that did not contain ozone which heretofore has always been thought of as key to shielding a planetary surface from UV radiation. They found that even without ozone, these atmospheres can protect life from UV radiation. This is good news for astrobiologists since recent studies have determined that atmospheres with ozone are less feasible in planets orbiting red dwarf M-stars, says Abrevaya.

The study also shows that nitrogen- and carbon dioxide-rich atmospheres could shield microorganisms against incoming UV radiation.

But even without the shielding of an atmosphere, the UV radiation reaching the surface of Proxima Centauri b during quiescent conditions would be negligible from a biological point of view, says Abrevaya. And for the first time, the team also tested the effect that flares would have on microorganisms in a “worst case scenario.” That is, on a planet with no UV-shielding. and even then, they found that a fraction of the microorganisms would still survive.

Proxima Centauri, located some 4 light years away in the constellation of Centaurus, is an active star. And during flares, the amount of emitted radiation can suddenly increase by several orders of magnitude. Thus, to better understand how stellar flaring might affect an unprotected planetary surface, the team assumed that Proxima Centauri b has neither an atmosphere nor an ocean to shield itself.

In three independent experiments, two separate species of microorganisms were irradiated with UV light from a hypothetical flare or superflare, the authors write. The researchers chose two different microorganisms for the study —- Haloferax volcanii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Haloferax volcanii is a halophilic archaeon that lives in hypersaline places in the environment, initially isolated from the Dead Sea, says Abrevaya. These microorganisms are usually regarded as UV tolerant, she notes.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa meanwhile is a ubiquitous bacterium known to be an opportunistic pathogen that produces diseases in humans and in plants, says Abrevaya. We saw survival for both microorganisms which can be probably be explained by a mechanism of “persistence,” she says.

And although the only example of life as know it exists on our oxygen and ozone-rich planet, we also know that life could emerge without oxygen. When life arose some 3.8 billion years ago, it did so under an anoxygenic atmosphere. And for the first 1.3 billion years of its existence lived under these anaerobic conditions.

What’s the takeaway from this latest study?

Life can cope with very unfavorable conditions that cannot be found naturally on our planet, the authors write. The good news? These results can be extrapolated to planets that aren’t oxygen or ozone-rich. That should help planetary scientists better understand how UV radiation affects the habitability of terrestrial planets that orbit much more far-flung red dwarfs.

