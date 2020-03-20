Like Everyone Else, Rookie Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Derek Shelton Must Wait Out MLB Delay

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton addresses the media after a spring training baseball game … [+] against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Derek Shelton, in a normal world, would be making final preparations for his debut as a major league manager.

Shelton’s Pittsburgh Pirates were scheduled to open their season March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. It would have marked his first chance to run a big league ballclub following 15 seasons on the coaching staffs of the Cleveland Indians, Rays and Minnesota Twins.

Yet, like the rest of baseball and the sports world, Shelton is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training March 12. The regular season won’t start until at least until mid-May and that seems like an optimistic timeframe.

However, Shelton knows the virus is taking lives in the United States and around the world. With that as context, he isn’t bemoaning the fact his first game is being delayed.

“The big thing is, we have to make sure we concern ourselves with what’s going on in the world,” Shelton said Thursday during a conference call with reporters. “Baseball is very much secondary right now.”

Indeed, it is, and all of sports might stay on the backburner of society for quite some time.

So, what is Shelton doing to while away the time and not get antsy in what could be a long hibernation?

He has rearranged some closets in his home at St. Pete Beach, Fla. He has also started reading two divergent biographies, one on the Beastie Boys and the other about Roberto Clemente.

Shelton has also tried his hand at teaching. With schools shut down throughout Florida, his two daughters are doing their lessons at home.

Shelton tried to help Gianna with her fourth-grade mathematics class. It didn’t turn out so well.

“I don’t know much but I am good at compound fractions,” Shelton said. “But both Gianna and (wife) Ali say I don’t have enough patience to be a teacher.”

Shelton laughed about that.

So, he will look for more things to tidy. While awaiting word of whether he was getting the job with the Pirates in November, Shelton kept his mind off the situation by cleaning out his garage.

It would be understandable how anyone associated with baseball might already be going antsy now that the game has been shut down for a week.

The season has never been interrupted for a health crisis, even the Spanish flu pandemics of 1918 and 1919. In fact, play never even stopped during both World Wars.

Even the most experienced managers have no idea how to handle the current situation and the uncertainly of when – or if – the season will start. There is no template to follow.

Shelton is just trying to take a common-sense approach with the rest of the organization.

Most of the players have left spring training in Bradenton, Fla., and returned to their offseason homes. The handful that remain on the Gulf Coast are holding informal workouts at the team’s Pirate City complex.

The Pirates have told their players to go back into offseason mode, where they should try to stay in the best shape possible while ramping down baseball activities.

When MLB starts back up, it is anticipated that teams will hold a shortened spring training of three weeks to get the players ready for regular-season competition.

Until then, Shelton can only wait to fill out that first lineup card in a real game and see how everything shakes out.

“There are so many unknowns of what the game’s going to be like when we come back,” he said. “I have thought about a lot of different things, but until we actually have an outline of how things are going to transpire, I really don’t want to make any assessments or judgments.”

