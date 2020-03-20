Lil Uzi Vert Could Have Made Chart History With His New Music — Here’s Why He Won’t

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park … [+] on October 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

Lil Uzi Vert became the latest musician to surprise-drop a complete new album a little over a week ago when he unveiled his long-awaited set Eternal Atake, which he had been promoting for some time, but which never had a publicized release date. The 18-song-long project, his second proper album, appeared around midday on Friday, March 6, and in no time it became the frontrunner to win that week.

Now, not only has Lil Uzi Vert conquered the Billboard 200 with the second-largest debut of the year, but he’s already given his fans new tunes to listen to. That’s a very generous gift, but the rapper could have used the second installment to make history on the U.S. albums chart, and his decision not to do so is unexpected, and a bit strange.

A week after first releasing Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert dropped a complete second project, something like a mixtape called Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, though it’s not available as a standalone set. Instead, if fans want to hear the 14 songs that arrived just days after his sophomore album, they have to stream or buy the deluxe edition of his new No. 1, which is now titled Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2.

The decision to add 14 songs onto an already-lengthy album instead of pushing it as a separate entity will help him on the charts in one manner, but if he’d gone another route, he could have scored a feat that only one other musician in history has managed.

Had Lil Uzi Vert simply opted to release Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 as a mixtape or album on its own instead of tacking it onto Eternal Atake, the set would likely have earned enough streams (and a few sales) in its first seven days of availability to debut atop the Billboard 200 when it refreshes once again. Scoring back-to-back No. 1 albums is extremely rare, and the only musician who has managed to start two totally separate items in the peak position of the tally two weeks in a row is Future, who did so in March of 2017. First he introduced the public to a self-titled effort, then just days later he shared Hndrxx, and both titles opened at No. 1.

The decision to update Eternal Atake and make it a deluxe edition likely means the set will hold onto the Billboard 200’s throne for at least another week, if not two, since all versions of the album will be bundled into one charting item (confirmed by Billboard). That’s a big win in today’s musical economy, when landing at No. 1 for more than one frame is uncommon, but it’s interesting that Lil Uzi Vert chose this release plan instead of adding to his ever-growing count of No. 1s on the all-encompassing albums chart.

