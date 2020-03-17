Lil Uzi Vert Headed For Second Week At No. 1 With ‘LUV Vs. The World 2’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – MAY 12: Symere Woods known by his stage name Lil Uzi Vert performs during day … [+] three of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert isn’t done winning yet.

The 25-year-old rapper just topped the Billboard 200 with his new album, Eternal Atake, and he’s on track to do so again with its companion mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World 2. HITS Daily Double pegs the new release to move between 230,000 and 255,000 units in its first week, far ahead of the likely second-place finisher, Lil Baby’s My Turn (80-90k).

Uzi’s latest release—also known as Eternal Atake: Deluxe: LUV Vs. The World 2—serves both as a deluxe edition to Eternal Atake and a sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World. He began hinting at its imminent release on Twitter last week, almost immediately after dropping Eternal Atake. The new 14-track collection includes features from several heavy hitters, including Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future and Young Thug. The sales of LUV Vs. The World 2 technically counts toward Eternal Atake, and the mixtape’s sheer bulk will be enough to keep Lil Uzi Vert’s latest full-length at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Almost all of LUV Vs. the World 2’s first-week sales are expected to come from streaming, with only an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 traditional sales. That would be consistent with Eternal Atake’s first-week performance, wherein 278,000 of its 288,000 album-equivalent units came from streaming. Uzi’s sophomore studio album earned a whopping 400 million streams in its first week, with several of its tracks occupying the Spotify Top 20 in both the United States and worldwide. LUV Vs. the World 2 is off to a similar start, with several of its tracks piercing the U.S. Spotify Top 10 last Friday. The mixtape’s first song, “Myron,” dethroned Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on its first day of release, accumulating 2.271 million streams in the U.S. alone.

If LUV Vs. the World 2 meets the low end of its first-week projections, Eternal Atake will have moved over 500,000 units in its first two weeks. With two consecutive weeks at No. 1, massive streaming numbers and three Top 10 hits on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, Lil Uzi Vert is clearly milking the element of surprise for all it’s worth.

