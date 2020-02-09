Lil Wayne Charts His Fifth No. 1 Album With ‘Funeral’

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super … [+] Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Lil Wayne is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his new album Funeral. The set, which came with very little warning (he only announced it days before it was made available), easily steals the throne, as it didn’t face much competition for the top spot.

Funeral arrives with 139,000 equivalent units shifted. That number includes 38,000 actual sales 99,000 streaming equivalent album units, which translates to 134 million million streams.

The set is Lil Wayne’s fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He first reached the highest rung back in 2008 with Tha Carter III, and not long after, two titles in a row, 2010’s I Am Not a Human Being and 2011’s Tha Carter IV, both landed in the peak position as well. Two years ago, Tha Carter V also made it as high as a title can climb.

Funeral marks a dozen top 10-charters for Lil Wayne, who first broke into the loftiest area on the Billboard 200 back in 1999 with his debut. Since then, he’s only missed the top 10 with one proper album. Including work he produced as a member of the groups Young Money and Rich Gang, he’s landed inside the region 15 times, though those releases don’t count toward the rapper’s solo career count.

None of the 24 songs featured on Funeral were released before the full project dropped, so they understandably haven’t charted yet, though that’s likely to change when the Hot 100 is refreshed. With 163 career Hot 100 placements, there are only two acts ahead of Lil Wayne on the list of artists with the most hits, and he’s not going to reach either of them with this new set. Both Drake and the cast of the TV show Glee have racked up 207 appearances.

Lil Wayne is the second hip-hop heavyweight to score a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a surprise album, or at least with one that wasn’t expected for a long time, as most full-lengths typically are. Eminem shocked the world last month when he released Music to Be Murdered By, a new project that nobody knew was coming. That set debuted at the top of the tally a week later, keeping both Halsey and Mac Miller from ruling with new efforts.

Gallery: Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2018 24 images View gallery

Source