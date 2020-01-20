Long Before Astros, 1960s White Sox Did Real-Time Sign-Stealing

Real-time sign-stealing didn’t start with the 2017 Houston Astros. While there was no camera used, … [+] the Chicago White Sox had a system in the 1960s.

For over a week now baseball has been rocked by the electronic sign-stealing scandal out of the Houston Astros. AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow in Houston. Alex Cora, now with the Red Sox. Carlos Beltran, who hadn’t even managed a single game with the Mets. All fired. Baseball has long seen sign-stealing as part of the game. But that was more of a matter of learning the signs being laid down over the course of a game or games; not real-time. With the Astros employing the use of a center field camera and a monitor in the breezeway leading into the Astros dugout, signs were relayed to batters in the box by banging on a trashcan lid and with it, batters would know if it was a change-up or a fast ball; an unfair advantage.

The media and fans have churned on the subject in a way that makes being on the high seas in a Category 5 hurricane seem small by comparison. It’s been described in some circles as the worst scandal to ever hit baseball. Greater than the 1919 Black Sox scandal. Greater than performance-enhancing drugs.

Manfred was keen to note that the reason the Astros scheme was so egregious was the use of technology. But if the issue is being able to steal signs and get them to the batter in real-time it doesn’t start with the Houston Astros in 2017. In fact, it’s likely been going on since the beginning of the game.

Well before the Astros scandal was a glimmer in Alex Coras’ eyes, I learned of real-time sign stealing that occurred in the 1960s.

Pete Ward played nine years in the big leagues from 1962 to 1970, almost all with the Chicago White Sox. He came in 9th in AL MVP voting in 1963 as a rookie and 6th the following year. I met him for coffee a decade ago when the story came up about how they had a sign-stealing system. When I bumped into him the Sunday before Manfred’s report on the Astros went down, I remembered the story, and asked him if he recalled it.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “We did it at home all the time.”

Ward went on to say that a scout would sit in a chair next to the center field flagpole at Old Comiskey with a pair of binoculars. If he sat in the chair it was a fast ball, Lean against the pole, it was a curve. Stand up, and it was a change-up. All of this happened in real-time. Batters knew what was coming.

Ward also repeated something else he said more than a decade ago: knowing the pitches actually screwed up his swing.

“I start getting the pitch in my head ahead of it being thrown and it threw me off. I start thinking of what’s coming instead of seeing the spin on the ball,” Ward said. “I ignored the signs after a couple of times.”

And if the White Sox did this in the 1960s, it seems hard to believe it wasn’t going on elsewhere then, or since.

None of this is to say that the Astros sign-stealing efforts weren’t egregious. Manfred had warned all the clubs about the use of electronic devices for sign-stealing in a 2017 memo saying, “All 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks,” so it’s not like the Astros weren’t aware.

In the larger context, the issue is because the Astros went on to not only win the World Series in 2017, but be in a position to win it in multiple seasons. It’s also because Cora went on to win the World Series in 2018 with the Red Sox. Beltran and the Mets are sucked into the whole matter much like an object getting too close to the sun: the gravity was too enormous. Once the Astros and Red Sox went about firing Hinch, Luhmow, and Cora, it was going to be impossible for the Mets to not follow suit.

Whether other teams that were in the hunt for a World Series title in the past had some sign-stealing system may never be known. Ward’s White Sox never got closer than 2nd in the AL Central during the time he played.

