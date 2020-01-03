Longtime UFC Lightweight Contender Is Dropping To Featherweight

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Paul Felder punches Edson Barboza of Brazil … [+] in their lightweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After watching good friend and countrymen Jose Aldo compete well at bantamweight against Marlon Moraes after years at 145 pounds, Edson Barboza is set to make a similar move.

Barboza has been a longtime contender at 155 pounds during his career, but per a report from multiple outlets on Thursday, Barboza will drop to featherweight for his next fight.

The news came via his manager Alex Davis who told MMA Junkie:

“The move to 145, provided he feels good, opens a lot of opportunity for him. I’m really more of a fan of seeing guys go up in weight than down. I’ve been more successful like that, for example with Thiago Santos. But in Edson’s case, he actually has a harder time staying heavy than he does dropping weight. I think that the way he sits in the 155 division, it makes sense for him to try 145. I think that after what (Jose) Aldo did, I personally did not think Aldo was going to look good at all, but we were all proved wrong. I think that Edson deserves the opportunity to try 145. I think there’s a lot of great fights there for him. The whole team, the coaches think he’s going to look fine. And he’s really, really excited.” Edson Barboza’s manager, Alex Davis on the Brazilian’s move to featherweight, per MMA Junkie

Barboza began his professional MMA career in 2009 and has never fought at any weight class besides lightweight. He has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of MMA with memorable knockouts of Terry Etim, Dan Hooker and Beneil Dariush as examples of his effectiveness on the feet.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JANUARY 14: Edson Barboza (L) knocks out Terry Etim (R) with a spinning … [+] back kick in a lightweight bout during UFC 142 at HSBC Arena on January 14, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

However, Barboza has faltered when he’s taken a step up in competition to face the top fighters at 155 pounds. He has dropped fights to current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Donald Cerrone.

He’s currently on a two-fight losing streak having been stopped by Justin Gaethje in March and he lost a close split decision to Paul Felder in September.

Barboza has an opportunity to make some noise at 145 pounds. The current champion is Australian Alexander Volkanovski who dethroned the great Max Holloway in December. Volkanovski would seemingly be a bad matchup for Barboza because of his blitzing style, cardio and wrestling prowess.

However, Barboza possesses the ability to end fights in a millisecond, so he always has a chance. It will be interesting to see who he’s matched against in 2020 in his featherweight debut.

Source