Looking At Former New York Jets In The Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a … [+] game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

By now, everyone knows about how the New York Jets were one of numerous teams to cut now-emerging San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert back in 2016, waiving him after he spent six days on the team’s practice squad.

But unlike Mostert, three members of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster did see significant action with New York in the past. But based on their performance for the Chiefs in 2019, it doesn’t appear as if the Jets made any serious mistakes.

Kansas City dealt the Jets a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for underachieving inside linebacker Darron Lee, New York’s first-round selection in the 2016 draft. But Lee hasn’t exactly resurrected his career in KC. Although he played in all 16 regular-season games, he started only two and saw the majority of his action on special teams. He had no sacks and caused no turnovers. Like Claiborne, he hasn’t played during the post-season.

Cornerback Mo Claiborne, who signed with KC as an unrestricted free agent after two inconsistent seasons with the Jets, played in only eight games with one start for the Chiefs. He was hampered by a shoulder injury for part of the season and thus hasn’t played since Dec. 1.

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel first signed with rival New England as a free agent, but was cut before the start of the regular season. He signed with the Chiefs in October and has become a useful rotational player in the middle of their defensive line, with a total of six tackles in the two post-season wins.

Still, he was not all that productive in his final season with the Jets in 2018, as he often was handled one-on-one by opposing offensive lines. The Jets allowed 4.6 yards per rushing attempt in 2018, and cut that down to 3.3 in 2019. Of course, that wasn’t all on Pennel, bbut New York has been better without him.