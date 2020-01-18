Luis Fonsi Excited Over ‘La Voz’ Season 2 Premiere On Telemundo

L to R: Singers Wisin, Alejandra Guzmán, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives return as coaches for Season 2 … [+] of Telemundo’s “La Voz.”

Award-winning global artist Luis Fonsi is back as celebrity coach on Season 2 of Telemundo’s La Voz, alongside fellow famous Latin music stars Alejandra Guzmán, Carlos Vives and Wisin – and he’s ready to mentor another winner.

During its inaugural season last year, Team Fonsi’s 18-year-old Jeidimar Rijos won the talent competition’s trophy, a $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract for a single with Universal Music Group.

Fonsi, whose multi-record-breaking global phenomenon “Despacito” was the first to hit 6 billion views on YouTube and even made it into the Guinness World Records, is up for a 2020 Grammy nomination for his ninth album, VIDA.

The extremely busy performer is taking a brief pause from his “Vida World Tour” to focus on La Voz, which premieres Sunday, January 19 at pm ET/PT.

Fonsi, who is a fan of the format, talks about what it’s like to be a coach on the show.

What do you like best about being part of La Voz?

I love the format of the voice. I think it’s a winning format. It’s positive all around for for us as coaches, because we get to meet amazing voices, amazing people, amazing stories of people who have some training and have been waiting for this opportunity to be heard. It’s a beautiful responsibility to be a part of their team because we are not judges, we’re coaches.

I wouldn’t like to be a judge. I like the position and angle the coach has, because we are part of their team and part of their journey.

Obviously, it is a competition and there can only be one winner. But at the end of the day, I think the participants who aren’t lucky enough to advance or to win leave with a really positive experience and a lot of knowledge.

How has it been to work with three other music celebrity coaches?

The coaches are my dear friends. The work environment is awesome. It really is. There’s no acting in in the love that we have for each other.

Honestly, I’ve done the show in different countries and they haven’t been perfect. I mean, I’ve never had a horrible experience, but they haven’t been perfect. This has been an awesome experience, because we get along extremely well. We all know that we’re four different artists, but we’ve we have all been doing this for a long time.

I think maybe Wisin and I are the ones who have the “the shortest career,” and we have been doing this for over 20 years. So I think the key is that we speak the same language, in the sense that we’re not newcomers. We’ve all been through a lot. We’ve all been through ups and downs. And we’ve all had success and had some rough times. And now we sort of celebrate our journey and share that with the new generation.

“La Voz” Season 1 winner Jeidimar Rios with coach Luis Fonsi.

You were the winning coach in Season 1. How did you help your protegé make it to the final?

I shared my experiences, because I don’t pretend to be a music teacher or Mr. know-it-all. I’m a fan of music. I grew up studying music, I have a music degree, I am very passionate about music and I listen to a lot of music. My angle is to share my experiences and what has worked for me and what has not.

I tried to get the best out of Jeidimar. She has a very young voice, but equally talented and extremely controlled voice. So, I just I tried choosing great songs in English and Spanish and letting her talent shine, because she had it. There wasn’t a lot of tweaking. It was just a matter of just making sure that everybody else got it, because I got it from the beginning – making her feel comfortable and just kind of guiding her along the way.

Do you think your team will win again in Season 2?

That would be great! (He laughs) We’ll just have to wait and see.

Ozuna and Luis Fonsi perform during the 2019 “La Voz” finale.

La Voz kicks off with the first group of contestants participating in the Blind Auditions.

For 2020, the U.S. Spanish-language edition of NBC’s The Voice returns with a bigger prize – $200,000 for the winner (thanks to a product integration deal with Pepsi), as well as a second chance for contestants not chosen during the blind auditions to rejoin the competition and compete for the title. For that, Telemundo will debut El Comeback Stage, a digital series that will run parallel to the TV show during the battle phase, which will offer the coaches an opportunity to bring back six contestants.

Hosted by Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal, La Voz is a production of Telemundo and ITV Studios. The series is created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Cisco Suárez, EVP of Primetime Non-Scripted Programming at Telemundo, Macarena Moreno, and Moira Noriega.

The first season of La Voz scored six of the top 10 highest-rated Sunday prime telecasts of the year for entertainment programming on Spanish-language television in the adult 18-34 demo. The grand finale finished as the highest-rated Sunday night show on Spanish-language television among adults 18-49 with an average of 584,000 and over 1.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

