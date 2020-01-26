Mac Miller, Halsey And Bombay Bicycle Club Debut New Albums In The U.K. Top 10 Behind Eminem

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 30: Mac Miller poses during photo session backstage at Casino de Paris on May … [+] 30, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)

From the moment they announced their new album until just about a week ago, it looked like English rock outfit The Courteeners were headed toward their first No. 1 in their home country…but then the unexpected happened. Eminem dropped a full-length, Music to Be Murdered By, completely without warning, and now it has claimed this week for its own.

Music to Be Murdered By is now Eminem’s tenth No. 1 (under that name) in the U.K., while The Courteeners are forced to settle for second place. The band’s latest effort More. Again. Forever. opens in the runner-up rung, and while that’s a bit disappointing, they still manage to reach a new high point with the title. The set is their seventh top 10, including traditional albums and a collection of reworkings.

Last week’s leader, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, falls from first to third, which is still a fantastic placement for an album that’s been going strong for well over half a year now.

The third-highest debut this time around comes from indie band Bombay Bicycle Club, who start their new effort Everything Else Has Gone Wrong at No. 4. The album, their first in six years, is their second-highest-charting, following their chart-leading So Long, See You Tomorrow, which ruled in 2016.

As several new entrants take up space inside the top five, Stormzy’s Heavy is the Head dips to fifth place.

American pop singer Halsey sees her third proper album Manic launch at No. 6, instantly becoming her highest-charting release yet. The set has produced three charting singles: “Without Me” (No. 3), “Graveyard” (No. 29) and most recently, “You Should Be Sad” (No. 26).

Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project falls to No. 7 this frame.

The fifth and last newly-released project that breaks into the top tier on the U.K. albums chart is Mac Miller’s Circles. The first posthumous release from the rapper is already his most successful in many regards. By entering the race at No. 8, the late musician’s new effort becomes his first top 10, and it’s sent three tracks onto the singles chart, more than any of his other titles.

Lead Circles single “Good News” recently appeared at No. 45, while two other cuts featured on what may be the rapper’s last release, “Blue World” and “Circles,” both open at Nos. 84 and 85, respectively this week.

The final two slots inside the top 10 this frame are filled by Harry Styles’ Fine Line at No. 9 and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 10.

