Madison Bumgarner Feeling His Way Through First Spring With The D-Backs

The ball smashed by star Cleveland Indians second baseman Francisco Lindor settled halfway up the green lawn of a left field berm during the third inning Wednesday at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A three-run homer, it was totally predictable with Madison Bumgarner on the mound in his debut season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, a 6-2 loss.

The inning started with a walk followed by an infield single off the glove of third baseman Eduardo Escobar. The home run felt as certain as a chill coming in on a dark, desert spring night.

Bumgarner was non-plussed. It was only his second Cactus League start, after all.

“I doubled up on that pitch in the same spot to Lindor and you can’t do that,” Bumgarner said about the 1-1, 82-mph sider that hung over the middle of the plate like a big, fat lovely lollipop. “I know that. Everybody knows that.”

Mike Freeman’s first-inning triple into the left-field corner came on a 77-mph curve.

No one can pitch like that in the Major Leagues even during spring training, as Bumgarner’s former San Francisco Giants teammate Tim Lincecum discovered when his career fizzled out.

It’s no secret Bumgarner’s velocity is way down. It was down this past season, his last of 11 with the Giants, when he allowed a career-high 30 home runs.

But “what me worry,” Bumgarner said. The home run is not a concern for him, nor is the pattern.

“At this time of year? No, I don’t care if I give up 40 in spring training,” he said. “All I care about is being up to 100 pitches and six or seven innings at the end, and that’s it.”

Full knowing all this, the D-backs signed the left-hander to a five-year, $85 million free-agent contract that’s back loaded and includes $5 million in interest free deferred money the first three seasons to be paid in equal increment from 2021-23.

Otherwise, the deal according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, is laid out like this: 2020, $6 million, 2021, $19 million, 2022, $23 million, 2023, $23 million, 2024, $14 million.

Like anticipating Lindor’s homer, let’s go out on a limb to predict that Bumgarner will be traded long before the end of this contract. All we have to do is look at what happened last season with Zack Greinke, the owner of a once-record six-year $206.5 million deal signed by the D-backs.

When D-backs general manager Mike Hazen traded Greinke to the Houston Astros at the witching hour of the trade deadline this past July 31, the D-backs saved about $54 million on the last two years, worth $64 million.

Bumgarner’s contract has all the similar trimmings. It even includes a limited no-trade clause to just five other clubs, one of them undoubtedly the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bumgarner hates the Dodgers with a passion from his Giants days, and that is sure not to change in his new baseball environment. Each year, the Dodgers are Arizona’s chief competition for the National League West title.

The Dodgers have won seven in a row. Prior to that, the Giants won in 2010 and ’12, the D-backs in ’11.

Of course, Bumgarner won the World Series three times with the Giants from 2010-14, the Dodgers having failed to take home Commissioner Rob Manfred’s self-described just a piece of hardware since 1988.

Even the D-backs, having defeated the New York Yankees in 2001, have done it since then.

Bumgarner comes to The Snakes owner of a 4-0 record, one save and an 0.25 ERA – one earned run in 36 innings – over the course of five World Series games.

He’s akin in this era to World Series pitchers like Curt Schilling, Randy Johnson, Whitey Ford, Jack Morris, Mickey Lolich and Bob Gibson, just to name a few. The list goes on and on and Bumgarner has to be at the top of that list.

He’s also twirled a couple of NL Wild Card Game complete-game shutouts, propelling the Giants on to the next round of the playoffs.

Bumgarner is the definition of a big-game pitcher. The problem is, the D-backs have to get back to those big games.

At 119-92 with a 3.13 ERA and an average WAR of 2.95, he’s been an average regular-season pitcher and mostly not the best starter on his San Francisco teams. In comparison, Clayton Kershaw has averaged a 5.45 WAR for the Dodgers, Greinke 4.17 for six teams.

Bumgarner came up from the minors for good in 2010 and was behind Barry Zito, Lincecum and Matt Cain. Later it was Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija.

His injuries didn’t help. Bum fell off a dirt bike and hurt his pitching shoulder in 2017, and then took a line smash in his final spring start two years ago that broke his pitching hand, costing him time, regular work, and yes, velocity.

Now, he’s expected to anchor the D-backs’ rotation as their top starter, which should be fun.

Greinke was better in his role as a No. 2 behind Kershaw for three seasons in Los Angeles than he was as a No. 1 for Arizona. He had the stuff, but not the temperament.

“Zack was pretty quiet, perhaps a little bit shy,” said Torey Lovullo, about to begin his fourth season as D-backs manager. “It took a little time before he could talk to guys.”

Bumgarner certainly has the temperament, but not the stuff. In the hitter-friendly confines of Chase Field, he’s allowed 15 homers in 20 starts at Arizona’s home park. That doesn’t augur well.

He may be better as a No. 3, but that’s not where his role is cast in Arizona. He’s tough, rueful and should have a major impact on the rest of the pitching staff, if he wins.

“I think passing around that work ethic will make everyone around him better,” Lovullo said. “But that’s not what he’s here for. He’s here to win baseball games.”

This is the reality: His solid back-to-back 18-win seasons of 2014-15 may be well behind him. He’s won only 19 games the past three seasons, which is one good reason why the Giants, under new baseball management, didn’t want him back.

For a moment there Wednesday as Bumgarner craned his neck to watch Lindor’s homer fly over the fence, there rose a sneaking suspicion the Giants may have been right.

But then, as Bumgarner said: “I just felt like it was the second start of spring training today.”

For now, let’s just leave it at that.

