Home Finance Man On The Move: Alibaba VP Xu Hong Adds Another Board Seat
Finance

Man On The Move: Alibaba VP Xu Hong Adds Another Board Seat

written by Forbes January 18, 2020
Man On The Move: Alibaba VP Xu Hong Adds Another Board Seat

Xu Hong, vice president for finance at Alibaba Group, has taken up his fifth board seat at a Greater China-traded company in the past eight months, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.

Xu, 46, will become a non-executive director at Alibaba Pictures Group, the company said in a statement on Friday. Alibaba Pictures Group is a 51% owned entertainment arm of China e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group.

Xu has been a director of Suning Commerce Group since May 8, 2019, a non-executive director of Alibaba Health Information Technology since June 9, 2019, a non-executive director of Red Star Macalline Group since October 16, 2019, and a director of Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings since December 25, 2019, Alibaba Pictures said.

Before joining Alibaba Group, Xu worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and became a partner in July 2007. Xu is also a director at DSM Grup Danişmanlik Iletişim ve Satiş Ticaret A.Ş., C2 Capital Partners GP Limited, and Shanghai Yike New Retail Network Technology. He has been a non-executive director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings since August 28, 2018, according to Alibaba Pictures.

Xu has also been a special assistant to Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, according to a Alibaba Health filing dated June 9.

Alibaba Pictures can use some fresh help. The company’s loss in the six months to September widened to 390 million yuan from 125 million yuan a year earlier, on revenue that was little changed at 1.5 billion yuan. Its Hong Kong-traded shares have nevertheless gained 14% in the past year.

Jack Ma, who ranked No. 1 on the 2019 Forbes China Rich List, stepped down as Alibaba Group’s chairman in September to focus on philanthropy.

Xu holds a B.S. degree in physics from China’s prestigious Fudan University.

Xu replaces Zhang Yu, who left “due to job re-assignment,” Alibaba Pictures said.

–Follow me @rflannerychina

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Best Way To Miss Out On 7%...

December 10, 2019

Estate Planning New Year’s Resolutions: Resolve To Plan...

January 2, 2020

What Really Drove Bitcoin’s New Year’s Rally

January 16, 2020

What the Illinois Supreme Court Said About Pensions...

January 8, 2020

Black Santas Level Up At Malls As Retailers...

December 23, 2019

Conservative Majority In U.K. Election Will Make The...

December 12, 2019

5 films all entrepreneurs should watch

January 7, 2020

Why The Best CEF Of 2019 Won’t Be...

January 4, 2020

A Reasonable Way To Manage Country Risk

December 24, 2019

Apple Stock Hits New Record, Spurring Dow Higher,...

January 9, 2020

Leave a Comment