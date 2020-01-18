Man On The Move: Alibaba VP Xu Hong Adds Another Board Seat

Xu Hong, vice president for finance at Alibaba Group, has taken up his fifth board seat at a Greater China-traded company in the past eight months, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.

Xu, 46, will become a non-executive director at Alibaba Pictures Group, the company said in a statement on Friday. Alibaba Pictures Group is a 51% owned entertainment arm of China e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group.

Xu has been a director of Suning Commerce Group since May 8, 2019, a non-executive director of Alibaba Health Information Technology since June 9, 2019, a non-executive director of Red Star Macalline Group since October 16, 2019, and a director of Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings since December 25, 2019, Alibaba Pictures said.

Before joining Alibaba Group, Xu worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and became a partner in July 2007. Xu is also a director at DSM Grup Danişmanlik Iletişim ve Satiş Ticaret A.Ş., C2 Capital Partners GP Limited, and Shanghai Yike New Retail Network Technology. He has been a non-executive director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings since August 28, 2018, according to Alibaba Pictures.

Xu has also been a special assistant to Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, according to a Alibaba Health filing dated June 9.

Alibaba Pictures can use some fresh help. The company’s loss in the six months to September widened to 390 million yuan from 125 million yuan a year earlier, on revenue that was little changed at 1.5 billion yuan. Its Hong Kong-traded shares have nevertheless gained 14% in the past year.

Jack Ma, who ranked No. 1 on the 2019 Forbes China Rich List, stepped down as Alibaba Group’s chairman in September to focus on philanthropy.

Xu holds a B.S. degree in physics from China’s prestigious Fudan University.

Xu replaces Zhang Yu, who left “due to job re-assignment,” Alibaba Pictures said.

