Managing Through A Crisis

I was riding a hot streak.

As a sales rep at General Electric in early September of 2001, I was on track to smash my quota. It was a sweet-spot moment where months of prospecting led to an abundance of opportunities.

Tuesday, 9/11/2001, felt like any other day. I woke up early and drove my company Ford Taurus from Chicago to Portage, Indiana. Northwest Indiana is a 45-minute drive from the city, with hulking steel mills bearing down on you at every turn.

I grew up around steelworkers and had a soft spot for the good people who worked in this industry. Steel companies were muddling through a recession in 2001, but they were still investing in their operations.

This morning, I had a kick-off meeting with a plant manager and his engineering staff. I met our project manager in the parking lot, after stopping at Dunkin’ Donuts to sweeten up the plant manager’s staff.

This meeting was a formality. We had a verbal agreement and purchase order for a $1 million upgrade project. The agenda included a review of the scope, agreeing on schedule and introducing team members. I planned to leave with a signed contract and deposit check.

Halfway through this routine meeting, a worker interrupted to tell us that an airplane just struck the World Trade Center. By the time we found the channel on the television in the conference room, the second tower was smoking.

We watched quietly as both towers fell. Every topic from our meeting suddenly felt insignificant. We agreed to reschedule at a later date, and the meeting ended.

Fear Paralyzes Commerce

My fiance worked in a Chicago skyscraper. I no longer cared about a signed contract and deposit. I wanted her to get home safely.

Once she confirmed that she was home, I drove to our office. Nothing got done that day. People congregated, bouncing from office to office to see who might know more about the situation.

Those who did make customer calls weren’t talking about business. I spoke with a few of my closest customers just to see how they were doing.

Humanity trumped business on 9/11/2001.

We were doing nothing of benefit for the company. By early afternoon, our manager sent everyone home.

It is difficult to quantify how challenging it was to think after the attacks. For me, it was the drip of news on 9/11 that was hard to shake.

First, we learned of one tower, then a second and then they fell. Before we could grasp what happened, reports were out that the Pentagon was on fire. Then we heard of a plane crash in Pennsylvania, a flight that was destined for my city.

The entire country was certain that another attack was looming. Misinformation was everywhere and the media had us convinced that it was only a matter of time. I didn’t get in an elevator for months without thinking about New York.

Two weeks after the attack, I needed to fly to a meeting. The airport was empty, and security was shockingly intrusive. No one talked on that flight. Everyone eyed each other with caution.

In September of 2001, we stayed in more. The world didn’t seem as safe. Most were glued to every news report, hoping to make sense of what happened.

In March of 2020, the world doesn’t seem safe for many again. We are uncertain, raising eyebrows at every neighbor who sniffles or coughs. We fear airplanes and elevators for different reasons.

Shocks Hit Every Industry

When people are uncertain, they pause on spending. This ripples through the entire economy and creates a recession.

The stock market collapsed. The first day of trading after the attack saw the NYSE’s greatest single-day drop in history. After one week of trading, the DOW Jones index was down 14%.

Airlines, hotels, restaurants, banks, insurance companies and auto manufacturers were hit particularly hard. Americans seemed to put everything on hold, and the effects were devastating.

It did not take long for consumer behavior to hit the steel industry. My customers relied on construction, automotive and airlines. Their orders for new business dried up.

One week after our “kick-off meeting,” my customer asked for an extension into October. When October came, he notified me that they were postponing the project indefinitely.

Had our meeting taken place on Monday, 9/10, I would have walked out with a deposit check. The project might have commenced. Instead, I faced a sizable hole in my forecast, and considerably less spending money.

I still considered myself fortunate. The events in New York and Washington made my sales challenges seem insignificant. Companies in every industry started reducing their workforce within weeks. I was still employed with a stable company.

The credit crisis in 2008 felt like the culmination of several years of insanity and excess. It was like watching a horror movie with protagonists who keep walking into terrible situations. We knew what was coming but didn’t know the details of how it would play out. It was not as shocking as 9/11/2001.

The sudden, shocking nature of the 9/11 attack is the closest event I can recall to our current pandemic crisis. In February, we were vaguely aware of a virus spreading throughout China, and by early March, the novel coronavirus landed shockingly in our backyard.

I learned several lessons following the 9/11 attacks that still apply today.

1. Acknowledge The Concerns Of Your Employees

If you are a leader in an organization, now is not the time to impose your predictions and feelings on your team. Whether you feel as if the virus is a passing moment or a potential apocalypse is irrelevant.

What matters is how your people feel.

I believe GE did a great job with this. Some people were simply not getting on an airplane again in 2001, and the company made adjustments to put them at ease. We cancelled every non-essential meeting, and let’s be honest, most meetings are non-essential.

Employees working in tall buildings were allowed to work from home if they were frightened. Some came to the office, but those who did not were not bullied into showing up.

Most jobs don’t require that people show up. If your team can deliver the same results remotely, offer that opportunity until the environment changes.

2. Recognize The Changing Nature Of Your Customer’s Needs

My steel mill upgrade was not the only order that GE lost. With the sudden change in the business environment, customers everywhere were attempting to cancel.

One manager at GE thought a threatening letter might change the customer’s mind. I refused to send it, knowing this would sever our relationship, even if we won.

Instead, I visited the customer and showed empathy. Our company was facing the same uncertainty, and I understood how he felt. However, this customer’s original problem was not going away.

Their equipment was failing, which resulted in real expenses. I proposed a service contract that would bridge the gap until the plant manager could afford new equipment. Rather than spending $1 million in 2001, he could spend $200,000 over a two-year period with manageable monthly payments.

His mill kept running while he conserved cash. We kept the relationship, and when the economy improved in 2003, we did that project with an even larger scope.

When uncertainty is prevalent, your customers will attempt to solve different problems. Themes like safety, conservation and comfort will trump needs like vanity, luxury and status.

Listen to your customers and solve the problems they face in today’s reality.

3. New Markets Will Open Up If You Pay Attention

The jet engines on both planes that hit the towers on 9/11 were manufactured by GE. GE owned both planes, and leased them to the airline under GE’s Finance division.

Making matters worse, GE’s Insurance division covered the planes and the buildings, resulting in a loss of $575 million. Even for a large company, the attacks were devastating financially.

Many of my top customers never fully recovered, nor did their industries. Most were struggling before the attacks, and the 9/11 attacks exposed them.

But the event was a wake-up call to many utilities across the company. As New York went without power for weeks, large cities everywhere recognized a need for a more robust power grid and reliable backup sources.

By sensing this shift in opportunity, GE focused on hiring and training engineers who could serve the utility sector. In 2002, that investment paid off as we signed massive contracts with public utilities, and delivered a record year for our business in Chicago.

The lesson is to spend less time holding on to customers who no longer need you, and more time finding those who do. This economy just changed, and those who get over the denial curve first will win.

Focus On What You Can Control

I worked for a builder during the credit crisis. After one painful round of lay-offs, I gathered our managers.

Fear was palpable in 2008 and we were at ground zero. Mortgage programs evaporated and home prices dropped monthly.

People wanted answers that I didn’t have.

– Will more people lose jobs?

– What will happen to our pay?

– Will our company survive?

Companies like Citigroup, Lehman Brothers and Chrysler were teetering on the verge of collapse. With news like that, who was I to predict the future?

I simply said, “I don’t know.”

I did a few things after that:

1. I shared everything I knew, including what was discussed in our corporate office. People feel more in control when they know what you know, even if it is incomplete.

2. I told them I wasn’t sure if my job was safe, nor did our CEO. We did know that it wouldn’t be safer by freezing in fear. I explained what I could control and helped them see what they could control.

No one knows what the rest of 2020 will bring. It is disingenuous to predict the future. But you can help your team remain calm by communicating frequently and honestly.

Focus on what is in your control and help your team do the same.

To follow Ian’s writing, join his weekly newsletter on leadership at 5on4 Group.

Source