Manchester City Champions League Ban Can Finally Put Lionel Messi Move Buzz To Bed

News of Manchester City’s two season ban from competing in the Champions League sent shockwaves through the world of football when handed down by Uefa on Friday evening.

For misleading the European governing body and breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, the Premier League holders will be prohibited from taking part in its centrepiece club tournament but plan to challenge the ruling.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa,” read an official statement in response. “With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity,” it was explained.

The immediate conclusion drawn by fans and pundits on social media was that if they can hold on to fifth place, English top flight new boys Sheffield United would find themselves contesting the Old Continent’s elite tournament in 2020/2021 as opposed to the inferior Europa League, in a remarkable turn of events.

Elsewhere, the future of City head coach Pep Guardiola, already uncertain, has been thrown into further doubt through this landmark decision, which could also alter the landscape for other “new money” outfits such as PSG if likewise found to have broken the rules.

In a similar fashion, rumours of Lionel Messi heading to the Etihad for a reunion with his former boss, under whom he won the sextuple in 2009 and a litanny of other silverware as part of the Tiki-taka dynasty, can finally be put to bed.

Recently irked in a fallout with Eric Abidal, when the sporting director claimed that players wanted former tactician Ernesto Valverde fired and had been underperforming, the Ballon d’Or winner had his name linked to a sensational move to the Sky Blues.

Able to walk on a free this summer, outlets such as The Athletic reported how club sources had relayed to them a belief they could sign the Argentine, who is close friends with all-time top scorer and international teammate Sergio Aguero at the Abu Dhabi United Group-owned Mancunians.

Given recent developments, though, there is simply no way that Messi would entertain rocking up for a side that cannot offer him Champions League football in his twilight years, while fast approaching his 33rd birthday.

The landing of the big-eared trophy for a fifth time a life-obsession since 2015, it is only if he feel that Barça can’t help him achieve this any longer that his head would be turned away from the Camp Nou.

Though just as sensational, the door is still left open for the rumour mill to keep on churning out buzz related to joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Guardiola – as implied – likely to seek pastures new in light of this setback, English media has attempted to suggest he will oversee the pair at the Old Lady in Turin in the summer.

