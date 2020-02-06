Maple Leafs Address Goalie Woes With Trade For Jack Campbell

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 30: Jack Campbell #36 of the Los Angeles Kings gets ready to make a save … [+] against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 30, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

In a two day span, the Toronto Maple Leafs watched their starting goalie get hurt and their backup goalie get shelled.

Sitting two points outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture, in ninth with 28 games to go, patience had run out and pressure had mounted too high. It was time to acquire some depth in the crease.

The result was an 11th-hour trade (literally) on Wednesday night, in which Toronto acquired goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 third round pick (which had belonged to Columbus previously) and a conditional 2021 third round pick.

Los Angeles retained 50 percent of Clifford’s salary in order to keep Toronto cap compliant.

Campbell, the 11th-overall pick in the 2010 draft, has a 2.85 goals against average and .900 save percentage this year in 20 starts.

That’s not great, but he does have a 2.73 GAA and .912 SV% in seven starts since Christmas. He also has an excellent (albeit, limited) track record. Entering this season, Campbell posted a 2.41 GAA and .925 SV% in 38 games (30 starts).

Here are some quick thoughts about the trade.

What This Means For Andersen

Simply put, the Maple Leafs need Frederik Andersen to come back healthy as soon as possible. He left Monday’s game after a collision with Florida forward Frank Vatrano and was later diagnosed with a neck injury.

Andersen didn’t travel to New York with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The only update from coach Sheldon Keefe was to say there is no update.

With Andersen in the lineup this year, Toronto is 24-9-6. That’s a 113-point pace over a full season, which is often in the territory of a division title.

After Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers, Toronto is 4-10-1 without Andersen. It probably doesn’t have to be spelled out, but that’s a 49-point pace (somehow, hilariously, the Detroit Red Wings are worse than this…but it’s still atrocious).

Patience Wore Too Thin For Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson was cast aside by Mike Babcock after a truly awful five starts this fall (0-4-1, 4.63 GAA, .876 SV%). Keefe brought Hutchinson back and the results were a bit better — at first.

Now, the sample size is starting to grow enough that Hutchinson’s numbers are glaring in a bad way.

Wednesday marked the 11th time in 15 games this year in which he has allowed three or more goals. That includes some major blow-ups, as he has allowed three or more goals in a period on nine occasions this year.

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 4: Michael Hutchinson #30 of the Toronto Maple Leafs puts on his mask during a … [+] break in the first period against the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Arena on January 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

Among 61 goalies with 400+ minutes played at even strength, here are Hutchinson’s ranks: 3.31 GAA, (58th); .896 SV%, (58th); goals saved above average per 60, -0.65 (58th).

It’s very tough to win that way (though it’s worth pointing out that he was getting bombarded, facing 10.64 high-danger shots per 60 — the most in the NHL).

Campbell’s even strength rankings aren’t miles better: 2.62 GAA (33rd), .908 SV% (48th), GSAA/60, -0.23 (48th). But there’s enough of a difference that this upgrade should be noticeable.

The Clifford/Moore Swap

The forwards moved in this deal are secondary, but hey, they’re still worth discussing.

Trevor Moore has dealt with a shoulder injury and a concussion this season, limiting him to just 26 games. In that time, he managed only three goals and five points while playing on Toronto’s fourth line.

Moore skated just 6:18 against Florida on Monday, a season low (with the exception of Nov. 15 against Boston, when he sustained an injury during his fourth shift of the game).

Kyle Clifford, a fellow fourth-liner, has registered six goals and 14 points in 53 games this year. He also has 90 hits, while will move him to second among hits leaders on the Maple Leafs.

Clifford also has a penchant for fighting, including an instance this season in which he fought Calgary’s Zac Rinaldo during a commercial break.

Toronto has three fights as a team this year, tied for fewest in the NHL. Clifford has three this year by himself.

And here’s a neat wrinkle. Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas was a player agent in his past life. Can you guess who his first client was?

What Happens Next?

With Hutchinson’s consistent shakiness, Toronto had long been rumored to be in the market for a new backup goalie.

They have one now, in Campbell. They also have a resident tough guy, in Clifford. And it came at the cost of a low-end depth forward and a pair of picks. Not bad.

Andersen’s health status is the great unknown for now. When asked after Wednesday’s game who’d start on Friday against Anaheim, Keefe said it’s “too early to tell.”

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 03: Toronto Maple Leafs Goalie Frederik Andersen (31) tends the net during … [+] the first period of the NHL regular season game between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 3, 2020, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“There’s a lot going on obviously with Fred and some other things, too,” Keefe added. “We’re just going to have to see how things settle down tomorrow and see where we’re at.”

He said this about an hour before the trade was announced, mind you. At least now, even if Andersen isn’t ready to go, there’s a new backup with a better track record that Toronto is invested in.

The trade deadline is still two and a half weeks away. The Maple Leafs acted now because they had to. Now we’ll see if they acted right.

