March Madness May Be Canceled, But The Hottest Teams In College Basketball Are Thriving

For the first time in 82 years, there will be no March Madness.

The cancellation was a harsh blow to players and coaches, TV networks, the NCAA and, of course, students and the fans. Not so much for the most valuable teams in college basketball, though.

On March 11, in response to coronavirus concerns, the NCAA called off the annual Division I basketball tournament, which was set to begin today. That means no dance for Cinderella teams. No shining moment for a victor to ceremoniously cut down the basketball net. No chance to win $1 million a year for life from billionaire Warren Buffett for a perfect bracket. And no office pools, which cost employers $13.1 billion in lost worker productivity.

Last year, the March frenzy produced $1 billion for the NCAA, almost all of the $1.12 billion in revenue the college athletic governing body generated all year. It’s a hole for CBS Sports and Turner Sports, too, which paid $804 million in 2019 for the rights to continue carrying the three-week challenge until 2032 and now will have to fill the $1.32 billion they were expected to collect from advertisers like AT&T, General Motors and Coca-Cola.

But little of that money makes its way to the teams, though, even in a normal year. The 2019 national champion, the University of Virginia, earned about $8.8 million for the Atlantic Coast Conference it plays in while the school itself took home around $100,000. Neither Virginia nor Texas Tech, its Big 12 Conference opponent in the final, are listed among the 20 most valuable teams in men’s college basketball, which Forbes has again ranked this year, using a tally of three-year average revenue and profits.

Hardest-hit by the tournament cancellation are the players, especially those in their last year of eligibility who were hoping to use the national platform to build their profiles ahead of the NBA draft, scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There is no price to put on that loss.

This year’s top 20 teams combined to produce $589.5 million in average revenue, up from $541.5 million last year, and will fare just fine without March Madness. The most valuable team, the University of Kentucky, sits at the top in part because it routinely sells out home games at the Rupp Arena. The Kentucky Wildcats are the winningest team in college basketball history and sell more tickets than any other team, pulling in about $1.2 million a game.

That’s a third more than the University of Kansas Jayhawks (No. 5, $34.1 million in average revenue) and beats even the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, who pull in barely $1 million a game. Kentucky had average annual revenue of $56 million and profit of $31.2 million between 2016 and 2019. Only five other college basketball teams had more than $31 million in average revenue.

Last year’s No. 1, Louisville, came in second with average profits of $29.2 million on $53.6 million in revenue, boosted by a leading amount from royalties and sponsorships, including an $11 million apparel deal with Adidas. Boosters donated an average of $24.5 million, more than what each of the seven teams that round out the bottom of our 20 most valuable college basketball teams generated in total revenue.

The top five schools, which also included Indiana and Duke, had combined profits of $100.5 million on average revenue of $216.8 million.

Hardly any of that came from the NCAA tournament. Thirty-two conferences were paid $221 million in 2019 under the NCAA’s revenue distribution plan, based on bids and wins leading up to the championship game. Most conferences pay the amount out equally to all teams, even those that don’t play in March.

A good showing does have other benefits, though. The five teams at the bottom of this year’s ranking—Maryland, Marquette, Minnesota, Alabama and Texas—had combined revenue of $110.7 million but also claim 477 combined NCAA tournament wins, helping them recruit the best players.

College Basketball’s Most Valuable Teams

20. Texas

Conference: Big 12

3-year Average Revenue: $18.7

3-year Average Profit: $1.0

Rank Last Year: No. 16

19. Alabama

Conference: SEC

3-year Average Revenue: $19.3

3-year Average Profit: $4.9

Rank Last Year: No. 20

18. Minnesota

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $19.7

3-year Average Profit: $9.8

Rank Last Year: No. N/A

17. Marquette

Conference: Big East

3-year Average Revenue: $20.3

3-year Average Profit: $7.3

Rank Last Year: No. 19

16. Maryland

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $22.5

3-year Average Profit: $10.4

Rank Last Year: No. 13

15. Arizona

Conference: Pac-12

3-year Average Revenue: $23.9

3-year Average Profit: $13.0

Rank Last Year: No. 8

14. Michigan

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $24.1

3-year Average Profit: $11.3

Rank Last Year: No. 15

13. Arkansas

Conference: SEC

3-year Average Revenue: $24.7

3-year Average Profit: $13.9

Rank Last Year: No. 14

12. Wisconsin

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $25.3

3-year Average Profit: $14.5

Rank Last Year: No. 10

11. UCLA

Conference: Pac-12

3-year Average Revenue: $26.3

3-year Average Profit: $16.4

Rank Last Year: No. N/A

10. Illinois

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $27.6

3-year Average Profit: $12.9

Rank Last Year: No. 9

9. Michigan State

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $28.5

3-year Average Profit: $9.3

Rank Last Year: No. 12

8. North Carolina

Conference: ACC

3-year Average Revenue: $29.9

3-year Average Profit: $17.5

Rank Last Year: No. 11

7. Ohio State

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $30.1

3-year Average Profit: $9.6

Rank Last Year: No. 6

6. Syracuse

Conference: ACC

3-year Average Revenue: $31.9

3-year Average Profit: $17.6

Rank Last Year: No. 7

5. Kansas

Conference: Big 12

3-year Average Revenue: $34.1

3-year Average Profit: $18.7

Rank Last Year: No. 5

4. Duke

Conference: ACC

3-year Average Revenue: $35.4

3-year Average Profit: $14.6

Rank Last Year: No. 4

3. Indiana

Conference: Big Ten

3-year Average Revenue: $37.5

3-year Average Profit: $17.1

Rank Last Year: No. 3

2. Louisville

Conference: ACC

3-year Average Revenue: $53.6

3-year Average Profit: $29.2

Rank Last Year: No. 1

1. Kentucky

Conference: SEC

3-year Average Revenue: $56.0

3-year Average Profit: $31.2

Rank Last Year: No. 2

Methodology

Our ranking of college basketball’s most valuable teams is based on three-year average revenues across the last three seasons reported. To determine team revenues and expenses, we relied on annual filings made by each school’s athletic department to the NCAA and the Department of Education. We adjusted individual line items like contributions, media rights and sponsorships for differences in accounting practices among athletic departments. Three private schools on our list—Duke, Syracuse and Marquette—declined to share financial details beyond those published by the Department of Education.

Each team’s conference earns a tournament unit for every game played, excluding the championship and any first-round games played by conference champions. Those units have a six-year shelf life, and last year were worth $280,300 per year. The value was slated to increase to $282,100 this year.

