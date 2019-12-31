Home Business Mariah Carey Stays At No. 1 While Christmas Classics Invade The Hot 100’s Top 10
Mariah Carey Stays At No. 1 While Christmas Classics Invade The Hot 100's Top 10

written by Forbes December 31, 2019
Mariah Carey Stays At No. 1 While Christmas Classics Invade The Hot 100’s Top 10
Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christmas may have come and gone for another year, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with holiday tunes just yet…at least not on the Billboard charts. This frame will likely be the last one for almost a year that sees seasonal singles take up space close to the top of the tally, as the tracking week it reflects contained the big day itself. Now that it’s over, pop and hip-hop are sure to return to dominance in just a few days.

Mariah Carey rules the Hot 100 once again with her history-making smash “All I Want For Christmas is You,” which holds onto the throne for a third consecutive frame. The cut finally rose to No. 1 earlier this month after waiting 25 years to do so, and it ended up ruling for the rest of the festive season. 

Immediately behind Carey come three other Christmas songs, and there are five such cuts inside the Hot 100’s top 10. Both of those are firsts for the tally.

Also steady from last time around is Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which reached a new high point of No. 2 last week

Behind those two jolly women comes Bobby Helms with his equally-as-beloved rocking Christmas song “Jingle Bell Rock,” which lifts to an all-time best of No. 3. The single was initially released over 50 years ago, but thanks to strong streams around this time of year, it performs better in 2019 than ever before.

Something similar happens this week to Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” which likewise reaches a new peak on the Hot 100, stepping up to No. 4. The track was forced to wait close to 60 years to break into the top five, and the holiday favorite is now the actor and singer’s first such placement.

Both Post Malone’s “Circles” and Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne” fall two spots, pushed down by improving Christmas songs. The former dips to No. 5 while the latter declines to No. 6.

The fifth and final Christmas track present inside the Hot 100’s top 10 this time around comes from Andy Williams, who claims one of the most recognizable season-focused cuts of all time. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” jumps to No. 7, making it to a previously-unknown height, just as several other classics ahead of him do.

The final three positions inside the top 10 this time around are filled by Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” (No. 8), Maroon 5’s “Memories” (No. 9) and Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” (No. 10). 

