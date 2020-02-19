Market Has Nearly Full Confidence In China Beating Back The Coronavirus

A commuter wearing a protective mask walks past an advertising billboard at Hong Kong Station, … [+] operated by MTR Corp., in Hong Kong on Jan. 29, 2020. Wall Street is sold a V-shape recovery at some point early in the second half of 2020. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Blind faith?

Maybe.

Investment firms are almost in lock stop with each other on the belief that China can contain the new coronavirus dubbed Covid-19, and a V-shape recovery is only a matter of time, probably no later than the start of the third quarter.

Investors aching for a new thesis, a new narrative, have nothing to go on. The central banks are propping this up, they say. This is true in recent days in China. There is nothing they can do but complain about it, sit it out, or just go along for the ride.

Anyone who has been short-selling China cannot get over the frustration of watching the CSI-300 rise on an almost daily basis since its low point of 2020 reached on February 3. The Xtrackers Harvest China CSI-300 (ASHR) exchange traded fund is up 10.8% since then, while the S&P 500 is up 4.2%.

On February 17, BlackRock reiterated that they were overweight emerging market equities, of which China is the lionshare. They’re neutral the U.S. and overweight Japan, which is currently grappling with its own coronavirus scare.

“Financial vulnerabilities are climbing,” BlackRock Investment Institute analysts led by led by chief investment strategist Mike Pyle wrote this week. Their our overall risk gauge across the global economy is well below its peak reached in the last recession. “We still view this as a favorable backdrop for risk assets over a 6-12 months horizon, even considering the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.”

It’s almost unnerving. What will it take for a sell-off?

Many investors are waiting for stocks to fall not because they are short the market, but because they are looking for the right entry point. Instead, markets keep going higher, even as the coronavirus shows no signs of abating.

The source of the virus remains unclear. The Chinese government has since taken steps to suppress news and social media chatter about the outbreak. What’s known now is that doctors in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province, first discovered this new type of pneumonia back in December. But it was not until January that awareness of the virus became widespread outside of Hubei, and outside of China. The delay in containment efforts allowed the virus to spread wider and more rapidly during the busy Lunar New Year holiday, greatly magnifying the problem.

Chinese move lock down cities and impose widespread travel bans have hurt the economy on one hand, but on the other hand has given investors the sense that the viral outbreak would be contained in Hubei. Of the roughly 2,000 deaths, 1,921 of them were in Hubei, and most of those in Wuhan.

Reports of factory closures have not changed the V-shape recovery thesis. The trough just hasn’t been hit yet. But it will be.

“If the virus is contained relatively soon, then we believe the overall impact will likely be transitory with production output returning to normal in the second quarter,” says Bozidar Jovanovic, a fund manager with Leumi Investment Services.

Many things can go wrong to dampen the animal spirits still driving China stocks higher. If this outbreak lasts as long as SARS did in 2003, that means Covid-19 is part of the news cycle until August.

For U.S. companies that rely on intermediate goods originating from China, product shortages could hamstring their efforts to conduct business-as-usual. For now, companies will make use of existing inventories, but such buffers are dwindling fast.

“Growth in China will be hit to a significant extent in the short term,” thinks Xd Chen, chief China economist for BNP Paribas in Beijing. Chen thinks the Chinese economy will contract in the first quarter at a rate worse than consensus is now assuming. BNP has revised their first quarter 2020 numbers down from 5.5% growth to -0.5%.

World Catches China’s Cold

China’s Wuhan flu is not a global pandemic, and judging by the fact that the recent jumps in case loads have all be in Hubei province, China is keeping a lid on this.

Those who trust China’s GDP numbers will trust China’s coronavirus numbers. The main problem is that there is no alternative data source on the virus, as there is with economic indicators.

So markets are just looking at the economic indicators.

Coronavirus Might Do More Damage To China Than The Trade War

Even though consensus is still positive on China medium term, the outbreak is likely to have material, negative impacts for the global economy.

It reduces global demand for travel and consumer goods. China accounts for close to one fifth of global GDP. There will also be spillovers through supply chains and there could be behavioral changes in other countries that have decided to source goods from outside of China, and not come back. For now, this data point is not quantifiable.

Chen from BNP Paribas says they have lowered their growth forecasts for economies heavily exposed to China, including southeast Asia, Japan and Germany.

Like most people in the markets today, “our central scenario is that the impact of Covid-19 will prove temporary, probably lasting around two quarters,” says Chen. “We expect a rebound in growth in China once pent-up demand is released after the virus subsides.”

