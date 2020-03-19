Matt Hardy Debuts On AEW Dynamite—A Timeline

Matt Hardy became a free agent in March of 2020.

WWE legend Matt Hardy debuted in AEW as the fifth man on “Team Elite” during next week’s Blood and Guts double-cage match. Hardy will join Matt Jackson, Cody, Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega to take on the Chris Jericho-led Inner Circle in a War Games-style clash.

Hardy became a free agent as of March 1, 2020, and the wrestling world has been waiting with bated breath to see where he pops up next.

One of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era and, more importantly, one of the most creative minds in wrestling today, Matt Hardy understood the value of making a connection with his audience via social media before just about anybody.

Hardy has once again used the platform to presumably hatch a public exit from WWE. Given his pro wrestling carny DNA, nobody could ever be 100 percent sure as to what Hardy’s next move was going to be. Still, he deftly played off rumors of his impending exit to strongly suggest that not only will he be AEW bound, but he could also be the Exalted One as part of the ongoing Dark Order storyline.

Turns out that role went to Brodie Lee (f.k.a. Luke Harper) and Matt Hardy’s surprise appearance was saved for the main event.

December 9, 2019—Amid a slump of consecutive television losses, Matt Hardy tweeted that his “Countdown to Arcadia” had begun. He also liked various tweets in criticism of WWE’s presentation of his character.

December 10, 2019—Always one to speak her mind, Reby Hardy, wife of Matt Hardy, tweeted that WWE rubs Matt Hardy’s debt to them in his face “every chance they get.”

January 4, 2020—In a video titled “It is Done,” the Dark Order mysterious leader the Exalted One spoke the words “wonderful,” leading many to believe it will eventually be Matt Hardy.

January 6, 2020—PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc) reported Matt Hardy’s WWE contract is set to expire on March 1, 2020.

January 10, 2020—In Episode 7 of “Free the Delete,” Matt Hardy teased in his impending departure from WWE. In the video’s final scene, Hardy said “You’re right. I am going to go raw until I get my Broken Brilliance back.”

January 13, 2020—In the January 13 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported the following:

“Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE in March. He produced new Broken videos and offered an idea for a ‘Free the Delete’ series to lead to his return with the old character. But they weren’t interested. Hardy is the leading speculated name for the leader of the Dark Order since they just started teasing a leader and Hardy just started putting out the videos.”

January 20, 2020—After being squashed by Erick Rowan on the January 20 broadcast of Raw, speculation on Matt Hardy’s future ran wild, causing him to become a trending topic on Twitter. Hardy responded on Twitter:

“WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world. I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses. Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. [sic]” Matt Hardy, @MATTHARDYBRAND

February 5, 2020—Coming out of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s newsworthy tearing of the State of the Union Address, Reby Hardy created a meme of the moment in reference to Vince McMahon’s treatment of Matt Hardy’s ideas.

February 10, 2020—After appearing to be written off television via a vicious beatdown on the February 10 broadcast of Raw at the hands of Randy Orton, Matt Hardy sent out a tweet plainly stating “GOODBYE.” The spot was believed to be Hardy’s write-off from WWE television.

February 12, 2020—During the February 12 broadcast of AEW Dynamite, commentator Jim Ross made mention of “The Bucks of Youth,” a term coined by Matt Hardy to describe The Young Bucks. Hardy and Jim Ross had the following Twitter interaction based on Ross’ reference:

February 18, 2020—After being destroyed for a second time in as many weeks by Randy Orton, Matt Hardy issued the following cryptic reference to AEW. Hardy would continue to use social media to reference other wrestling promotions, including NWA Powerrr.

February 21, 2020—Matt Hardy released a cryptic video thanking Randy Orton for a second beatdown. He vowed to reveal his next rebirth soon.

“But as I sit here in my beloved Chair of Wheels on the magical Hardy Compound, yes, we are now only a matter of days away from the rebirth, the reincarnation, the resurrection of my essence,” said Hardy.

“We’re only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy.”

February 22, 2020—Former AEW world heavyweight champion Chris Jericho issued what appeared to be a playful response to Matt Hardy teasing an affiliation with AEW’s Dark Order on social media.

Said Jericho: “Stay home, Matt [thumbs down emoji].”

February 25, 2020—Matt Hardy drummed up speculation of a possible move to WWE NXT with the following tweet:

February 26, 2020—During a vignette on the February 26 broadcast of AEW Dynamite, Dark Order member Evil Uno vowed to make rivals SoCal Uncensored “obsolete” by the end of their match at AEW Revolution.

February 29, 2020—Evil Uno of the Dark Order tweeted “He is near.” The tweet was sent at 9:00 PST, but this translated to midnight EST on March 1, 2020, the exact moment Matt Hardy’s WWE contract expired.

March 1, 2020—Speaking with the media during a post-event scrum for AEW Revolution, and despite the unapologetic tampering that goes in in pro wrestling, AEW President played coy on the possibility of Matt Hardy coming to AEW.

“I can’t comment on what he’s doing,” said Khan. “He’s great, but I can’t comment on that.”

March 2, 2020—During Episode 26 of “Thoughts from the Throne,” Matt Hardy revealed he intends on letting his WWE contract expire and will become a free agent.

“I am going to become a free agent and that’s not saying I’m not ever going to return to WWE,” said Hardy.

Hardy continued:

“It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent. I didn’t want to leave WWE because it is my home. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because—when it comes to my creative stance, and my outlook on myself, and my career and how I wanted to go for these last three or four years that I have left to spend as an active in-ring competitor—I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.” Matt Hardy, Thoughts from the Throne

WWE made things official by announcing on its website that Hardy’s contract had indeed expired. Hardy responded in-kind:

March 2, 2020—On Episode 193 of “Being the Elite,” Matt Jackson received a call from a 910 area code. 910 is the area code of North Carolina, where Matt Hardy resides.

March 3, 2020—Matt Hardy praised Impact officials Ed Nordholm, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis. He went on to have exchanges with Impact stars Eddie Edwards and Glenn Gilbertti.

March 4, 2020—On Episode 10 of #FreeTheDELETE, The Young Bucks made a cameo toward the end of the video.

March 7, 2020—The AEW Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet that spelled out the words “MATT HARDY.”

March 9, 2020—On Episode 194 of “Being the Elite,” Matt Jackson had flashbacks to his days at the Hardy Compound.

March 18, 2020—After months of speculation, Matt Hardy finally made his debut on AEW Dynamite. Hardy will team with The Elite next week during Blood and Guts.

