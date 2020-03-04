Matt Hardy Teases AEW Ties Alongside Young Bucks

The Young Bucks appeared in the latest episode of #FreeTheDelete.

Credit: Twitter @MATTHARDYBRAND

Matt Hardy, a godfather of social media self promotion, has used various social media platforms—namely Twitter and YouTube—to hype his ongoing free agency and eventual destination.

A simple scroll through the WWE legend’s Twitter account will reveal AEW screen grabs, shout outs to NWA Powerrr and praise for IMPACT Wrestling among other name-drops.

Hardy’s most aggressive tease yet came during Episode 10 of his #FreeTheDELETE series, a concept which was reportedly shot down by WWE, which had no interest in reviving what was a watered down “Woken” Matt Hardy character.

At the conclusion of the episode, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson appear.

“What’s up, Matt?” asks Nick Jackson.

“Bucks of Youth. I knew you’d come,” responded Hardy.

AEW has been all too willing to participate in what appear to be teases of Matt Hardy’s arrival. Multiple Dark Order vignettes have evoked the likeness of Broken Brilliance, with the Exalted One—heavily rumored to be Hardy—shrewdly using terms like “wonderful.” Dark Order member Evil Uno joined in on the fun by promising to make rivals SoCal Uncensored “obsolete.”

Though Hardy officially became a free agent as of March 1, it appears as if both Hardy and AEW have been posturing toward some sort of deal. As of this writing, all of these tea leaves should be treated simply as teases, however with every passing tweet, Matt Hardy to AEW appears to be more of a possibility.

Hardy was last seen moving the needle on WWE television. In fact, his appearance on Raw, in what was supposed to be his sendoff, was so successful with viewers (the segment gained 221,000 viewers alongside Randy Orton), WWE brought him back for what essentially was a more exaggerated version of the same exact segment.

Vince McMahon has a noted history of letting aging wrestlers walk, only to be burned when they make waves in another promotion. This was the case with the departures of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and Roddy Piper in the ‘90s, and more recently with a 50-year-old Dustin Rhodes and potentially Matt Hardy.

As speculation of Hardy’s future continues to run rampant, #FreeTheDELETE became a top trending topic on Twitter.

