Mavericks Add Former No. 2 Overall Draft Pick Kidd-Gilchirst, Waive Broekhoff

The Dallas Mavericks are making a move after the trade deadline. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will join the organization after clearing waivers Monday evening, multiple reports confirm. The Mavericks released Ryan Broekhoff to make room to sign Kidd-Gilchrist.

This season, the 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist appeared in just 12 games for the Charlotte Hornets. He posted averages of four points and 2.9 rebounds. Last week, the two sides came to a buyout agreement, paving the way for Kidd-Gilchrist to make his way to the Mavericks. He opted into his $13 million player option for the final year of his contract last summer and will become a free agent in July.

Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has spent his entire career with the Hornets. In recent years, he’s seen his role with the team diminish, moving from a starter to the bench. He’s only played 160 total minutes this season after averaging over 1,500 minutes in his first seven seasons.

He has career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His overall career shooting percentage of .481 is serviceable, but he shoots just 28% from deep on 0.2 three-point attempts per game. That may pose an issue on a Mavericks team that is hoisting an average of 41 three-point attempts per night—the second highest mark in the NBA.

Nevertheless, Dallas has been in the market for more wing depth of late and Kidd-Gilchrist, at 6-foot-6, seemingly fits the mold. The Mavericks are known for their NBA reclamation projects, reviving the careers of several players over the years, with Kidd-Gilchrist becoming their latest test subject. Whether they can work their magic with him will play out over the remaining 28 games in the regular season.

As for Broekhoff, the 29-year-old Australian three-point specialist was in the final year of his two-year, $2.4 million contract with Dallas. In 17 games with the Mavericks this season, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also shot 39.2% on three-pointers.

