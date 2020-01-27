Mbappe Still World’s Most Valuable Player In 2020, But Neymar’s Value Plummets

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 12: Neymar Jr of PSG celebrates his second goal with Kylian Mbappe during … [+] the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on January 12, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

French forward Kylian Mbappe remains the world’s most valuable player at the start of 2020, just as he was at the start of the year before.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was valued at around $293 million at the start of January by CIES Football Observatory, which is part of the International Center for Sports Studies in Switzerland. That valuation is based on an algorithm that considers age, length of contract, results, ability and commercial power.

However, Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar Junior did not fare so well in 2019, with his value dropping gradually over the year. At the start of 2019, Neymar was the world’s third most valuable player, with an estimated value of $225 million. By January 6th, 2020, he was worth $111 million and had fallen to 19 in the rankings behind players like Everton’s Richarlison and Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

As well as general depreciation due to Neymar being a year older and a year closer to the end of his contract, 2019 has seen him spend as much time in the physio room as on the pitch. A foot injury kept him sidelined from January until the end of April, and a hamstring injury and other fitness concerns saw him miss eight league games this season too. His future is uncertain, but once that is cleared up, either with a new contract at PSG, or a return to Barcelona, his value will likely rise.

One of the players with the biggest jump in value is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who moved up from 22nd on the list last year to fourth on the list this year with an estimated value of $186 million. Liverpool and Manchester United fans may be urging their team to try and bring him to the Premier League this summer, but if he keeps up his form, it could even take a world record fee to sign Sancho from Dortmund.

Most Valuable Players (January 2020)

1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) $293 mil.

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) $247 mil.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) $193 mil.

4. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) $186 mil.

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) $172 mil.

The overall value of the world’s top soccer players has decreased a bit from last year though, with only six players valued above 150 million euros ($165 mil.) compared to 12 players at the start of last year. 20 players were valued over 100 million euros ($110 mil.) this January, down from 27 players last year. This trend holds even when the changes in exchange rate over the past year are factored in.

As the strength of the selling club and league are part of the algorithm, it is perhaps no surprise that the Premier League dominates the list with 22 of the top 50 players and 11 of the top 20 playing in the Premier League, including 7 players in the top 50 from Liverpool. This indicates that Liverpool are in a strong position when it comes to holding onto their players and that it will take a lot to prize one of their top players away from Anfield.

The list also highlights Manchester United’s failings in the transfer market over recent years, as despite them spending a fortune on transfer fees, only homegrown forward Marcus Rashford, who is ranked 7th, and Paul Pogba at 48 on the list, make the top 50.

The valuations also show the premium put on forwards, who make up the entire top ten. The highest valued defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold is ranked 15th on the list, while Ballon d’Or runner-up Virgil Van Dijk is 29th, below Mason Mount and Nicolas Pepe. Van Dijk’s valuation is a reminder that a player’s ability isn’t always reflected by their market value or transfer fee.

