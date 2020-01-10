Medical Robotics Company Names Former Google Cloud COO As CEO

Crunchbase, the Los Angeles-based company has raised $73.7 million to date, from investors including Alpha Edison, Reimagined Ventures and UCLA Ventures. The firm has also received a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Stepping down as CEO will be Leo Petrossian, who will remain with the company as a president and co-founder.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Neural Analytics. Through the application of technology, we have the opportunity to transform brain health care management. By applying machine learning, Neural Analytics’ Luci Robotic System can enable physicians to quickly recognize and diagnose critical brain conditions to tremendously improve patient care,” Bryant said in a statement. “I look forward to leading this strong team and driving adoption of the technology.”

Bryant joins Neural Analytics after six months as Google Cloud’s chief operating officer, where she focused on scaling its Cloud platform against fierce competition from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. She worked at chip giant Intel for over thirty years, departing the company as a president of the company’s data center group.

” readability=”42.563321385902″>

Diane Bryant has been named CEO of Neural Analytics

Diane Bryant

Former Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant was appointed as the chairman and CEO of Neural Analytics, a medical robotics company that is developing and commercializing technology to measure and track brain health.

The company has developed a robotically assisted ultrasound system for the assessment of brain health, which is designed to measure and display information about brain blood flow under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

According to Crunchbase, the Los Angeles-based company has raised $73.7 million to date, from investors including Alpha Edison, Reimagined Ventures and UCLA Ventures. The firm has also received a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Stepping down as CEO will be Leo Petrossian, who will remain with the company as a president and co-founder.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Neural Analytics. Through the application of technology, we have the opportunity to transform brain health care management. By applying machine learning, Neural Analytics’ Luci Robotic System can enable physicians to quickly recognize and diagnose critical brain conditions to tremendously improve patient care,” Bryant said in a statement. “I look forward to leading this strong team and driving adoption of the technology.”

Bryant joins Neural Analytics after six months as Google Cloud’s chief operating officer, where she focused on scaling its Cloud platform against fierce competition from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. She worked at chip giant Intel for over thirty years, departing the company as a president of the company’s data center group.