Meet Angelica Nwandu: Founder Of The Shade Room, Instagram’s 3rd Most Engaged Profile

Angelica Nwandu

The last decade has seen a significant shift in the way media is produced and distributed. Traditional forms of distribution such as newspapers and TV are in decline whilst blogs and social media have seen a rapid rise. What this has done is created opportunities for entrepreneurs to tackle large, established organisations and launch media careers without a traditional background or formal education in journalism. One entrepreneur who has certainly achieved this feat is former accountant Angelica Nwandu, 29, Founder and CEO of The Shade Room, Instagram’s 3rd most engaged account.

Early Beginnings

Angelica’s early life started with tragedy. Born in Los Angeles to Nigerian parents by the time she was 6 years old she had lost her mother at the hands of her father through domestic violence. She spent most of her childhood in foster care which provided an unstable environment however at the age of 12 she joined Peace4Kids, a program for foster youth to tap into their creative potential, where she developed a love for writing “I always knew I wanted to be a writer, even from a young age I found it extremely therapeutic and it got me through hard times” she says. However, she also mentions that whilst she is African-American her Nigerian heritage always played a role in her upbringing and she was taught by relatives and her foster parents to get a “stable career where I can look after myself” she recalls. She took their advice and studied Accounting at Loyola Marymount University with the ambition to become an accountant.

Whilst at university a classmate of hers who was a writer managed to sell a script for millions of dollars and this re-ignited her desire to become a writer. When she mentioned it to her friends they encouraged her to focus on the accounting so she did a little writing but spent most of her time still striving to be an accountant. In the end, she graduated with a 2.8 GPA (Grade Point Average) and got a job at an accounting firm whilst training for her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) qualification. However, during this period she had very little passion for accounting and over time that subconsciously showed in her failure to pass grad school exams and constant thoughts of writing.

Pursuing Dreams And A Trip To Sundance

When it got too difficult to motivate herself she decided to pursue writing again and an opportunity came up to write a script with Jordana Spiro. It was a a great opportunity for someone who had not written a script before but “the story mimicked my life so well as it was about a girl who lost her mother through domestic violence, something I truly believe was a sign from God” she recalls.

To Angelica’s surprise, the script was accepted into Sundance Labs, an incubator for film scripts which had mentors such as Quentin Tarintino at the time. She took a vacation from work and decided to go during tax season, a notoriously busy period for accountants. Partway through Sundance Labs her boss called and told her if you don’t come back to work she would be fired. She had very little time but “I could not let this opportunity slip and decided to follow my dreams” she says. Unfortunately soon after the reality of what she had just done started to sink in and she was crushed. She had a poetry recital later that day as part of Sundance Labs and she broke down in tears. Ironically the audience interpreted the tears as emotional reading and she was approached by Michelle Satter shortly after her recital who offered her a $5,000 grant to write her script “which was another sign from God this was the right path”.

The Birth Of The Shade Room

While writing her script over a number of months without a job the $5,000 Angelica was given soon ran out. She was struggling to meet rent and realised she needed to find a way to earn income. One day during a conversation with her friends where she was relaying a story about a celebrity the suggestion of starting a blog came up. In 2014 blogs were slowly gaining notoriety. She had heard of the concept of blogging so settled on the idea of setting up a blog where she would write stories about celebrities, news and popular culture. She researched and whilst she didn’t have the money to launch a website to the standard she wanted at the time she set up the Instagram page and started blogging there “posting stories on Instagram was not really a thing back then as most profiles were personal” she mentions.

In the first post, she noticed people commenting and tagging other people. Within 10 days she had 10,000 followers and knew she was on to something. She doubled down and was spending many of her hours staying on top of stories and posting on the blog. She jokingly mentions multiple times pulling over on the freeway when a story broke and posting to ensure she was first. After a while celebrities started following the account and posting the stories and before Angelica knew it she was at 500,000 followers. However, whilst this was all great “I was about to get evicted so realised I needed to monetise the blog or get a job” she says and “I posted asking if any businesses would like to advertise for $75 on the platform and got multiple DMs”, “ultimately we monetised out of desperation and have never actively posted since then” Angelica says.

The Future For Angelica

Today The Shade Room has 17.7m followers. Angelica has spent much of her time hiring, something she says is particularly hard considering most people see The Shade Room as a blog rather than a business. However, the team today consists of 20 people spread across writing, editorial, content and support functions based in Los Angeles and Angelica is very proud of the team she has built but also praises the community who have helped her achieve all of this “most of the stories still originate from our community of roommates and we make it our duty to respond to every message” she says.

Angelica now has her sights set on writing scripts again and after launching a successful pilot show on Instagram TV “which didn’t feel like a success at the time “ she recently received a deal to produce the series. She has come full 360 and is achieving things she never dreamed of in a field she did no formal education for, something we’re much more likely to see going forward.

This article is part of a series featuring diverse people making a difference. You can find more articles here and if you have a story to tell or want to be updated as soon as new features are released message/follow me on Twitter @TommyASC91

