Meet ‘Rage Baking’, The Political Cookbook That Has The Food World Buzzing

A new cookbook explores how baking has been a refuge in these tumultuous political times. (Photo by … [+] John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

Some people eat when they are stressed out over the state of the world. Others drink.

But bakers, well, they’ve got to bake. And now, they’ve got their own cookbook.

Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury and Women’s Voices, out Tuesday from Tiller Press, is already an instant hit.

Even before the book went on sale, the publisher ordered a second printing, says Kathy Gunst, the book’s co-author along with Katherine Alford. The book debuted as the No. 1 new release in political advocacy titles on Amazon.

It has a hashtag, #ragebakers, on Instagram, wbich can be seen accompanying cakes, cookies and pies.

The authors say Rage Baking serves two purposes. It’s a cookbook, with more than 50 easy to follow recipes. And it includes essays, interviews and poetry on the topic of rage in politics.

Contributors include Carla Hall, Ruth Reichl, Dorie Greenspan, Rebecca Traister, Jessica B. Harris and Ani DeFranco, among many others.

The authors say the idea came from a series of political events, including the Brett Kavanagh hearings in Congress and the Alabama legislature’s vote to put severe restrictions on abortion rights.

Rage Baking

Simon and Schuster

Unable to shake her anger through exercise and talking with friends, Gunst went to the kitchen and began baking — things like almond cake topped with Maine blueberries, chocolate chip tahini cookies, and a flourless chocolate tart.

“Strangely, I wasn’t particularly interested in eating any of these creations,” writes Gunst, a James Beard Award winner who is the resident chef for the NPR program Here & Now. “But I suddenly, desperately wanted to spend long hours in the kitchen baking, and then baking some more.”

In 2019, she and Alford, most recently senior vice president of culinary at the Food Network. decided to reach out to a group of 40 women who they admired. Many of responded, “Hell, yes!” when they were asked to contribute, Gunst says.

The pair faced a tight turnaround time. They wanted the book to come out in time for Women’s History Month this March, the 100th anniversary in August of women securing the right to vote, and the 2020 election.

“We needed it to be part of the national conversation about leadership, elections and women. And rage!” Gunst says.

But, they weren’t sure that a publisher would understand the project, since it was not a conventional cookbook. “One editor who looked at it said, ‘Will this book still be relevant if (President Donald Trump) gets impeached?’” Gunst recalls.

However, an editor at Tiller Press, a new imprint of Simon & Schuster, “got us immediately,” Gunst says. The book came together in four months, an extraordinarily speedy time in the cookbook world, “with very little sleep and many calories!”

Each contributor was paid a stipend for their essay. The authors sent out a prompt to each writer, asking, “What does the phrase, ‘rage baking’ bring up?”

In her essay, Harris, the noted culinary historian, writes that her kitchen is “a refuge from the vicissitudes of the modern world. Others may find solace in baking and creating bread that allows for punching and dough that can be whacked.”

She goes on, “I find relief in the rhythmic strokes of smooth cloth on silver, and of the meditatively repetitive back-and-forth of copper polish on cookware.”

Meanwhile, Traister, well-known for her writings on women, addresses the “Rage” in the title. “Being mad is correct. Being mad is American. Being mad can be joyful and productive and connective. Don’t ever let them talk you out of being mad again.”

The target audience for the book is women, the authors say, but men are also encouraged to read it and bake from it.

Says Gunst, “This is a book that strives to open conversations, not shut them down. In this time of deep polarity in this country we wanted to collect a community of voices that ask questions, and express themes and frustrations so many of us are feeling.”

She asks, “Can our collective rage bring us together? Maybe!”

Source