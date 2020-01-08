Meet The Linux Desktop Aiming To Be The Perfect Upgrade For Windows 7 Users

In a few short days, millions of Windows 7 users will reach the end of the line. Or at least, the end of crucial security updates from Microsoft. While Redmond is pushing those users to upgrade to Windows 10, many in the Linux community are vying for attention by pitching their respective distribution (aka Linux desktop OS) as a superior alternative to Windows 10. One such example is KDE Plasma, a desktop I’ve praised in the past for its surprising leanness and wealth of customization options.

Copies of Microsoft Windows 7 are arranged for a photograph at a Staples store in New York, U.S., on … [+] Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009. Microsoft Corp. will begin selling the Windows 7 operating system today, an effort to reverse three quarters of declining Windows sales and fend off Apple Inc.’s gains in personal computers. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

BLOOMBERG NEWS

The KDE Community has just launched #Switch2Plasma, a social campaign targeted equally at Windows 7 users and Linux advocates who want to help spread the word.

Instead of migrating to Windows 10 and putting up with hours of updates, intrusions on your privacy and annoying ads built into your apps, install a Linux operating system with Plasma. In 30 minutes you will be up and running and you will have all the security and stability of a Linux system, with all the features and ease of use of Plasma. ~KDE Community, via YouTube

For those unaware, KDE Plasma is one of several “Desktop environments” you can install on your Linux distribution of choice, giving your experience much more flexibility than what’s possible on Windows. Linux distributions like Kubuntu and Feren OS offer KDE Plasma pre-installed. Here’s some extended reading if you want to learn more:

The focus of KDE’s #Switch2Plasma campaign centers around the following video, which highlights a small slice of the customization options by demonstrating a KDE Plasma desktop that resembles Windows 7 in look and feel:

If you’re currently a Windows 7 user and feel curious about what you’re seeing in the video, I recommend taking Kubuntu 19.10 for a test drive. If you don’t want to mess with downloads, installation, or anything technical, you can take it for a spin (along with many other Linux distributions) right inside your current desktop or mobile browser here.

For those Linux ricers who are curious how this Windows 7 theme came together, this is for you: Dominic Hayes, the creator of Feren OS, used the following freely available themes and elements to create the Windows 7-like desktop experience inside of KDE Plasma:

Plasma Theme: Seven Black

Seven Black Window Decorations: Seven Black

Seven Black Application Style: gtk2

gtk2 GTK Theme: Windows Se7en by Elbullazul

Windows Se7en by Elbullazul Icons: Darkine

Darkine Colours: Breeze Light

Breeze Light Cursors: DMZ White

DMZ White Splash Screen: Feren OS

Feren OS Panel: 38 height

38 height Widgets: Default Apps Menu, I-O Task Manager, Stock System Tray, Feren Calendar or Event Calendar, Win7 Show Desktop

If you want to get involved and help the KDE Community spread the word, here are two resources to check out:

Plasma: A Safe Haven for Windows 7 Refugees

KDE.news

⚓ T12444 Advertise Plasma to Windows 7 refugees