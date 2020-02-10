Meet The Woman Fighting Climate Injustice Through Changing Passive Investment

“I wanted to screen my retirement plans for environmental and social issues, but the only option was the Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund. It included Tyson Foods, which participates in the factory farming of chickens, and is 3% oil and gas. That for me isn’t exactly what I’d like to invest in,” says Marilyn Waite, as she describes what propelled her to look more into the composition of index funds.

Marilyn manages Hewlett Foundation’s grantmaking on climate and clean energy finance with the … [+] ambitious goal of addressing climate change by accelerating the transition to a climate-friendly economy.

Marilyn Waite is a Program Officer in Environment at the Hewlett Foundation, which awarded over $400 million in grants in 2018. She has worked across four continents in venture investment and low-carbon energy, so addressing climate change through investments is her forte.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is on the rise, spurred in the past year by the climate crisis. Financial Times reports that in 2019, ESG-focused equity funds have taken in nearly $70 billion of assets, while traditional equity funds have suffered almost $200 billion of outflows over the same period. At the same time, passive investing continues to grow – in Europe, assets held in exchange traded funds (ETFs) surged beyond the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

The active-to-passive shift has shown that algorithms can replace humans when it comes to diversifying equities exposure. “But the big problem is that these algorithms are currently not indexed for a low-carbon world,” argues Waite, who previously modeled and forecasted energy solutions to climate change as a senior research fellow at Project Drawdown.

More and more investment decisions are made by machines – not humans.

Passive investing and ESG investing are not necessarily at odds with each other. “Passive funds can reflect decarbonization and a climate-safe world, but there are currently not enough of these options and these options are not the default,” says Waite, quoting a Morningstar report that notes the rise in passive ESG bonds, such as Fidelity Sustainability Bond Index and iShares ESG Bond ETF.

Many investment offerings marketed as socially responsible, like the NAACP ETF, leave in many companies still driving structural inequality and exacerbating climate injustice.For example, the ETFs drive capital into banks that are lending for excessive carbon emissions.“The goal is to make low-carbon index funds the default, and high carbon funds the exception, thus reversing the current status quo,” says Waite. The Request for Proposals will take in ideas that focus on any and all of the following markets: China, Europe, United States. Using grant capital, Waite is on the lookout for ideas that scale, that disrupt, and that create a new inertia around climate-friendliness.

It is part of a larger strategy for mobilizing climate and clean energy finance, which places particular emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.

